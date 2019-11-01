Even as Apollo and Owensboro Catholic prepare for the upcoming high school football postseason, the City-County rivals won't hold anything back when they square off in their regular-season finale Friday night.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
Owensboro Catholic, ranked No. 5 in Class 2-A, enters on a six-game winning streak following last week's 63-24 victory over Butler County. The Aces (8-1) will be pitted against Todd County Central in their playoff opener in two weeks, but first, Catholic wants to finish strong against Apollo.
"We're feeling good," Aces second-year coach Jason Morris said. "Obviously, it's late in the season, right before your playoff push, so we're just focused on trying to make sure we're playing the best football we can going into the playoffs.
"We feel like we've improved on our weaknesses from the beginning of the year and have continued to get better every week. The main thing right now is continuing to perfect the little things."
For that matter, Morris added, squaring off against an ever-improving Apollo team will only help his team moving forward. And, there's the added benefit of playing a rival.
"It gets your kids up, ready to play," he said. "It's a playoff-level atmosphere. These seniors, they're excited about being able to play Apollo one last time before they graduate."
The Eagles (3-6) head into Friday following last week's 49-45 loss to Daviess County, but second-year coach Phillip Hawkins and his squad haven't let that affect their attitudes.
"The mindset for our kids is to get a little bit better every week," Hawkins said, "to give themselves a puncher's chance in every game from here on out. I think they've gotten better, they've played a super, super tough schedule, and I think most people looking into our program see a drastic culture difference. The competitiveness has been much higher."
Apollo, which leads Class 6-A in team rushing with 286 yards per game, is led by junior running back Harold Hogg. Hogg has recorded 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns on 195 rushes -- good for 188.9 yards per game and 8.7 yards per carry.
"He's been a surprise," Hawkins said of Hogg's emergence this year. "Owensboro Catholic knows Harold pretty well. They know he's pretty talented. Harold is a great kid to have on your team because he's a tough kid, he's got some speed, and that's a really good combination for running backs.
"I also think Harold's benefitted from the offensive line that he has; they've done a great job."
Quarterback Damian Lovinsky is another weapon for Apollo.
The 6-foot-1 junior has thrown for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions but also has the speed and quickness to get downfield -- with 607 yards and nine TDs on the ground this year.
The key for Hawkins, however, will be limiting Catholic star quarterback Drew Hartz.
"If we can stop the pass and force Owensboro Catholic to do something different, it'll be interesting," said Hawkins, noting that his squad has only allowed 1,166 passing yards all season. "We've got to slow their passing game down."
The Aces, meanwhile, won't change much about their offense.
Hartz currently leads the state across all classifications with 3,140 passing yards and 44 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Hartz has connected with four different receivers at least 30 times, led by senior wideout Hagan Edge's 55 catches for 1,086 yards and 19 TDs. Other top threats are Braden Mundy (40 catches, 825 yards, six TDs), Dre Thruston (31 receptions, 565 yards, seven TDs) and Jackson Staples (30 catches, 428 yards, eight TDs).
"Nothing's different for us any Friday night when you have a quarterback as special as Drew Hartz," Morris said. "We have to go through him, so it's business as usual.
"The main thing is hoping our offensive line continues to play well and protect him. Drew is as accurate as a high school passer as I've ever seen. When he gets time, he's special."
On the defensive side of the ball, Morris knows where Apollo wants to make its mark.
"Obviously, we know Harold (Hogg) really well," he said. "He played here for two years. Everything runs through him. We've got to make sure we get hats to the football and wrap him up. We also have to contain their quarterback, who's good in the running game too.
"They have the ability to throw the ball over your head, with a couple of really solid receivers. We can't give up the big play."
