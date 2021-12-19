Ji Webb scored a game-high 18 points to help Owensboro Catholic hold off Butler County for a 50-48 win Saturday in Morgantown.
Parker Gray added 14 points and Tut Carrico had 12 points for the Aces (3-5), who led 30-15 at halftime before holding off the late-surging Bears.
Solomon Flener scored 15 points for Butler County (5-1), with Jagger Henderson and Lawson Rice adding 12 points apiece.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 18 7 13 — 50
BUTLER COUNTY 8 7 13 20 — 48
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Webb 18, Gray 14, Carrico 12, Beikman 2, Clark 2, Sims 2.
Butler County (48) — Flener 15, Henderson 12, Rice 12, B. Dockery 3, I. Dockery 3, Hunt 2, Phelps 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 63, ST. FRANCIS 48
Landon Huff scored 17 points to lead the Raiders to a win at the Louisville Christmas Classic.
Nolan Mills added 10 points for Trinity (3-4).
Cameron Gant scored 14 points for St. Francis (3-3).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 16 23 10 — 63
ST. FRANCIS 4 14 8 12 — 48
Whitesville Trinity (63) — Huff 17, Mills 10, Hatfield 9, Goetz 8, Howard 6, Smith 5, Wright 5, Hernandez 3.
St. Francis (48) — Gant 14, St. Butler 9, Robles 7, Christensen 6, Muse 6, Aresse 2, Sa. Butler 2, Negede 2.
WARREN CENTRAL 71, OWENSBORO 64
Amari Wales poured in a game-high 27 points as the Red Devils fell in Bowling Green.
Kenyata Carbon and Talas Taylor each had 11 points for Owensboro (6-2). Jaiden Lawrence scored 25 points for the Dragons (4-0). Chappelle Whitney finished with 14 points, and Damarion Walkup chipped in 11.
WARREN CENTRAL 27 13 16 15 — 71
OWENSBORO 20 16 11 17 — 64
Warren Central (71) — Lawrence 25, Whitney 14, Walkup 11, Unseld 8, Glover 7, Jefferson 4, Barnett 2.
Owensboro (64) — Wales 27, Carbon 11, Taylor 11, Rogers 9, Powell 3, Glover 2, Talbott 2.
MURRAY 72, APOLLO 43
Eli Masterson and Jaren Stites each scored 11 points as the Eagles (0-8) fell in Murray.
Trey Boggess scored 18 points for Murray (6-0). Caleb Gill added 17 points, and Lincoln English chipped in 11.
APOLLO 16 4 9 14 — 43
MURRAY 23 13 19 17 — 72
Apollo (43) — Masterson 11, Stites 11, Tutt 8, Ward 5, Kelly 3, Morphew 3, Smith 2.
Murray (72) — Boggess 18, Gill 17, English 11, Watson 6, Wilson 6, Carman 4, May 3, Wyatt 3, Jones 2, Armstrong 1, Henry 1.
