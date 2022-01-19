Parker Gray and Ji Webb scored 12 points apiece to guide Owensboro Catholic to a 56-54 overtime win against Hancock County on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
Jari Barber and Tutt Carrico added 11 points apiece for the Aces (9-9).
Kaleb Keown posted 17 points for the Hornets (5-11), which also got 12 points from Devyn Powers and 10 points apiece from Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle.
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 16 11 11 4 — 54
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15 16 8 11 6 — 56
Hancock County (54) — Keown 17, Powers 12, Ferry 10, Ogle 10, Emmick 3, Brown 2.
Owensboro Catholic (56) — Gray 12, Webb 12, Barber 11, Carrico 11, Clark 7, Griffith 1
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 51, APOLLO 50
Jaden Kelly scored 20 points as the Eagles dropped a narrow decision at home.
Eli Masterson added 13 points for Apollo (2-15).
Mercer Rogers finished with 17 points to lead Breck (6-8).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 16 10 12 13 — 51
APOLLO 19 8 13 10 — 50
Breckinridge County (51) — Rogers 17, Barr 6, O’Donoghue 6, Smith 6, Hardesty 5, Taul 5, Hart 3, Miller 2, Carman 1.
Apollo (50) — J. Kelly 20, Masterson 13, Stites 5, Hardin 4, Morphew 3, Smith 3, Anderson 2.
UNION COUNTY 60, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 58
Landon Huff and Bailey Wright scored 15 points apiece as the Raiders fell in Whitesville.
Trinity (7-8) outscored Union County 21-10 in the fourth quarter and drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to trim the deficit to single digits in the final moments, but couldn’t take the lead.
Izaiah Manuel paced Union County (10-6) with 15 points, Kaleb Kanipe added 13 points, and Eli Mackey had 10 points.
UNION COUNTY 21 18 11 10 — 60
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 17 6 21 — 58
Union County (60) — Manuel 15, Kanipe 13, Mackey 10, King 8, Johnson 4, Jones 3, Theus 3, Corbett 2, Magee 2,
Whitesville Trinity (58) — Huff 15, Wright 15, Smith 8, Hernandez 7, Mills 6, Goetz 4, Aull 2, Howard 1.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 42, McLEAN COUNTY 39
Aven Proffitt scored 14 points to lead the Lady Mustangs in a win in Calhoun.
Brooklyn Stewart added 11 points for Muhlenberg County (6-8).
Kashlynn Rice paced the Lady Cougars (4-13) with 15 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15 17 6 4 — 42
McLEAN COUNTY 11 9 11 8 — 39
Muhlenberg County (42) — Proffitt 14, Stewart 11, Fields 8, Boggess 4, Wilkins 3, Duvall 2.
McLean County (39) — Rice 15, Burrough 7, Frailley 6, Miller 5, Patterson 4, Ecton 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 57, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 53
Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Lady Panthers in Hopkinsville.
Lily Hoagland added 16 points for DC (12-5), knocking down 14-of-16 foul shots. As a team, the Lady Panthers made 31-of-41 free throws.
Anaysia Bagwell scored 13 points for Christian County (5-10). NeVaeh Day chipped in 11.
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 11 8 26 — 57
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 17 6 13 17 — 53
Daviess County (57) — Ayer 23, Hoagland 16, Beehn 4, Blandford 4, Mewes 4, Spurrier 3, Paige 2, Roberts 1.
Christian County (63) — Bagwell 13, Day 11, Steele 8, Catlett-Watkins 6, Harris 6, Killabrew 6, McGregor 2, Bridges 1.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 64, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 63
Karmin Riley scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Lady Aces fell to No. 4 McCracken County at the Sportscenter.
Kinsley Goetz finished with 12 points for Catholic (14-6).
Claire Johnson scored 23 points for McCracken County (16-1), and Destiny Thomas finished with 22 points.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 9 11 19 25 — 64
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5 14 21 23 — 63
McCracken County (64) — Johnson 23, Thomas 22, Buchanan 9, Daye 5, Sivills 5.
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Riley 23, Goetz 12, Johnson 9, Riney 9, Hayden 6, Conkright 2, La. Keelin 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.