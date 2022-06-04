LEXINGTON — When Jody Hamilton took over as the Owensboro Catholic High School baseball coach in September, he knew he was about to lead a talented group of players.
The Aces proved that — and more — throughout Hamilton’s first season at OCHS, which ended Thursday with an eight-inning 7-6 loss to No. 6 Beechwood in the first round of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament at UK’s Kentucky Proud Park. Catholic finished its 2022 campaign at 30-5 and was ranked fifth in the state.
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Hamilton, the legendary Kentucky high school baseball coach who had been retired since 2018 but lived in the Owensboro area. “They’re great kids. For me, to get back into coaching, it’s been a good bunch to start with.”
And, it was a season marked by success.
The Aces outscored their opponents 295-110, leading the 3rd Region in both runs scored and runs surrendered. They went 3-0 on a spring break trip to Fort Walton Beach, Florida. They won the regional All ‘A’ Classic. And they reeled off 15 consecutive wins entering the postseason, which resulted in 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
Luke Evans finished with a .505 batting average, good for 16th in the state, and led seven Aces who hit better than .300.
Evans was also 15th in hits (53); third in runs scored (57); third in triples (seven); 36th in slugging percentage (.810); and 11th in stolen bases (37). For his efforts, he was voted the 2022 Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
Hamilton called him “the best player I’ve seen in the region.”
As a team, the Aces sported a .346 batting average (14th in Kentucky) with 289 runs (13th); 313 hits (20th); 57 doubles (36th); 16 triples (seventh); and 234 RBIs (15th).
Defensively, Catholic’s pitching staff finished with a 2.17 earned-run average for 11th in the state.
The only thing missing for the Aces was a season’s worth of Luke Scales, who missed much of the year with an injury. He appeared in only six games, including closing out Thursday’s state tournament opener on the mound.
“I told him at the end, I said, ‘You’re such a tremendous competitor, I wish I’d gotten to see you all year in shape,’ ” Hamilton said. “This game would’ve been different had we had him in shape because he probably would’ve started the game. He’s just a player. He’s a treasure to watch, I wish I could’ve watched him more.”
Although Catholic will lose a number of talented seniors to graduation — including Evans, Scales, Alex Castlen, John Michael Frey, Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy, E Munsey and Hayden Ward, among others — Hamilton expects to continue building the program.
“We hope to,” he said. “I think next year, people are going to be shocked that we’re pretty good again.”
