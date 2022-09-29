The Owensboro Catholic High School boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to visiting Hopkinsville in its regular season finale at home Wednesday night, but the Aces are using it as a learning experience heading into the postseason.
The Tigers’ Nickolaus Klar scored the game-winning header with 15 seconds remaining, but despite the late decision, Catholic players and coaches were ready to move forward afterward as the 9th District Tournament looms Tuesday.
“We had a few guys out tonight,” OCHS coach Andy Donohoe said. “We got to rest them, didn’t want to push them with district next week. Again, the application of our attitude was extraordinary. I told them at the end: Limitation is a figment of imagination, because what we’ve done this season — we kept resetting our own standards and pushed ourselves on.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing to concede with 15 seconds to go, especially when we had two or three really great opportunities to win it ourselves, and that can happen. We just didn’t recognize the threat at the time. We’ll learn from it. Maybe it’s the best thing for us as we go forward, with the lesson that we take away from tonight.”
The Aces (8-6-3) broke a scoreless tie near the end of the first half when Thomas Eyre drilled a shot from 40 yards out, catching Hopkinsville goalkeeper Timothy Marvel away from the net. The ball dropped perfectly over Marvel’s outreached arms, putting Catholic up 1-0 with 2:50 before halftime.
Throughout the contest, Catholic’s defense held firm.
“(Hopkinsville’s) got some really good players on their side and dangerous on the ball, but when we do things as a collective, we can be stronger than the individual,” Donohoe added. “That’s the position we have to be in as we go into next week and hopefully beyond. We need that collective and that mindset.”
The Tigers (10-7-1) weren’t able to answer until Klar scored his first goal with 10:33 left in the contest. After a back-and-forth scramble down the stretch, which included Brody Martin hitting a shot that bounced off the crossbar and a header by Eyre that was saved by Marvel, Klar scored again in the closing seconds.
Marvel thwarted the Aces’ last-ditch effort to seal the victory for his team.
“It was good recognition that the keeper was off his line, to catch him out like that,” Donohoe said of Eyre’s goal. “It was unlucky not to get another one with the header at the end. It was an unbelievable save from the goalkeeper. We had our chances, but it wasn’t to be tonight.
“We walk out disappointed but I told the lads to walk out with our heads held high. If someone offered us this season at the start of it, we probably would’ve taken it. We’ve been competitive in every game — competitive in the wins, competitive in the losses and the draws. We’re not too disappointed overall in tonight’s result and the way it happened, but we can learn from it and go forward.”
