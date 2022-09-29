The Owensboro Catholic High School boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to visiting Hopkinsville in its regular season finale at home Wednesday night, but the Aces are using it as a learning experience heading into the postseason.

The Tigers’ Nickolaus Klar scored the game-winning header with 15 seconds remaining, but despite the late decision, Catholic players and coaches were ready to move forward afterward as the 9th District Tournament looms Tuesday.

