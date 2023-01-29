Jacob Meyer poured in a game-best 37 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Holy Cross (Covington) to a 70-46 win over Owensboro Catholic in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament semifinals on Saturday at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

Meyer, the state’s leading scorer at 33.9 points per game, connected on 13-of-28 shots from the floor and sank all nine of his free throw attempts to pace the Indians (16-5) in their ninth consecutive victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.