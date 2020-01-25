The Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ basketball team led by three points at halftime, but Frankfort battled back against the shorthanded Aces to take a 63-55 victory in the All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals Friday afternoon at McBrayer Arena on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus in Richmond.
Drew Hartz scored 20 points to pace Catholic (13-7), which led 25-22 after shooting 50% from the field in the first half. Sam McFarland added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Riney chipped in 11 points.
However, Frankfort (10-12) woke up after intermission — knocking down 63% of its shots while outscoring the Aces 41-30 in the second half.
“It was a close game the whole way, we just ran out of gas late in the game,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half, but in the second half we didn’t make enough plays. Our shots just didn’t fall.”
The Aces, whose top two scorers — sophomore point guard Brian Griffith and sophomore forward Ji Webb — were “unavailable to play,” according to Riley, cut the deficit to 39-35 on a jumper by Hartz with 7:21 left to play.
A layup by Jackson Twombly less than three minutes later capped off
a 7-1 run for Frankfort, which didn’t let the Aces get any closer than seven points for the remainder of the contest.
“They’re on a roll,” Riley said of the Panthers, who have won four in a row after dropping their previous nine outings. “They weren’t supposed to win their region, then they upset a really good Bishop Brossart team (in the All ‘A’ first round). They were a fine team today. They made a lot of really tough shots.”
Chaz Austin posted a game-best 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead Frankfort, which also got 10 points from Will O’Bryan and 10 assists from Charles Ellis.
For the game, the Panthers shot 45.5% from the field, including 9-of-19 from 3-point distance (47.4%). They also made 14-of-22 foul shots (63.6%).
The Aces finished with a 44.2% clip from the field, a 6-of-18 mark from beyond the arc (33.3%) and a 11-of-16 performance at the free-throw line (68.8%).
“Our guys competed,” Riley said. “They gave it their best, we just came up a little short.”
FRANKFORT 11-11-14-27 — 63
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-10-8-22 — 55
Frankfort (63) — Austin 23, W. O’Bryan 10, Jordan 9, Reed 9, Twombly 9, Ellis 2, N. O’Bryan 1.
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Hartz 20, McFarland 12, Riney 11, Weaver 6, Scales 3, Wall 3.
