The first two games of Saturday’s 3rd Region Tournament could not have been more different.
Meade County needed 10 innings to dispatch Muhlenberg County in the opener, followed by fifth-ranked Owensboro Catholic rolling to a five-inning victory against Whitesville Trinity.
The Aces (28-4) and Green Wave (18-13) will meet in the second round of the region tournament. The two sides played less than two weeks ago, with Catholic capturing an 11-5 road win on May 12.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3E Munsey went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and drove in five runs, pairing his offensive output with a six-strikeout pitching performance in the Aces’ five-inning victory.
Aside from the top of the first inning, in which the Raiders (8-20) plated three runs for an early advantage, Catholic coach Jody Hamilton was pleased with his squad’s performance.
“We had the heebie-jeebies there in the first inning, but after that I thought E settled in pretty well,” he said. “The first inning made me a little nervous, and then we came back and scored the runs so that made us feel better. You’ve got to tip your cap. They came ready to play, and (Trinity coach Jeff Wimsatt) does a good job. We’re just glad to be where we’re at.”
Trinity got on the board with Nathan Hernandez’s two-run double that scored Landon Huff and Gavin Howard, who reached safely with a pair of base hits. Hernandez then scored on Connor Hatfield’s groundball that was ruled an error.
“We did have the one error, but the run had already scored,” Hamilton added. “They didn’t score any more runs after that. It’s a big difference if they hit it and score, and if we give it to them.”
Much of that was due to Munsey, who allowed only two hits for the remainder of the game. Offensively, the Aces were also spurred by Sam McFarland (two hits, two RBIs, two runs); Luke Evans (two hits, two runs); Alex Castlen (two RBIs, two runs); John Michael Frey (two RBIs, two runs); and Brady Atwell (two runs).
“After that first inning, E turned it on and had a good day,” Hamilton said. “I thought we did swing it pretty well as a team, all the way through.”
Catholic surged ahead with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, then scored four in the third and six in the fourth — setting up the 10-run mercy-rule win.
Despite defeating Meade County at the end of the regular season, the Aces aren’t taking anything for granted as they move into the second round.
“We’re just going to take it day by day and go from there,” Hamilton stated. “I know who we play, they know who they play. We’ll just see how it turns out.
“Meade is a nice team. Offensively, they swing it. They’re not afraid to swing the bat, and they come right at you. They play good defense and they throw strikes. We’re going to have to play really well to beat them.”
TRINITY300 00 — 3 5 1
OWENSBORO CATH.504 6x — 15 9 1
WP-Munsey. LP-Crisp. 2B-McFarland, Munsey (OC), Hernandez (T). 3B-Munsey (OC).
MEADE COUNTY 4, MUHLENBERG 3It took extra innings, but the Green Wave finally broke through in the bottom of the 10th frame.
Sumner Crosier was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and then scored when Nate Banks clubbed a walk-off RBI base hit into right field.
Cue the Meade County celebration.
“We battled the whole game,” Green Wave coach Justin Amburgey said afterward. “We battled hard, and our No. 2 pitcher, Trace Hardesty, pitched a heck of game for as long as we kept him in. He gave us a chance to stay in it. We weren’t great at the plate today — we had some really good at-bats, but we’ve got to minimize the strikeouts that we had. We had a lot of strikeouts, and if we could minimize those and put more balls in play moving forward, it will help us continue to compete even more.
“Our guys didn’t lay down. They pushed and they grinded the whole time, and that’s what we talked about all year — just keep grinding things out, keep playing baseball and give yourself a chance.”
Hardesty, who went 2-for-3 offensively, gave up one earned run with three strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed in six innings of work. Meade County ace Lucas Hail, who also drove in a run to give his team a 3-1 advantage in the fifth, entered in relief and recorded four strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed across the final four innings.
Muhlenberg County (11-20), led by Kadin Ray and Jackson Miller with two hits apiece, scored on an error in the first inning for the early lead. After Meade County plated two runs in the third and another in the fifth, the Mustangs tied the contest on a sac fly from Logen Thomas and a Meade County error in the sixth frame.
From there, however, the game was scoreless until the Green Wave’s late heroics.
“It was tense,” Amburgey said. “The game is tense the whole time when you get out of seven innings. We did a good job this afternoon.
“When it comes to tournament time, it’s going to be a hard-fought game no matter what. Hopefully, we continue to keep grinding.”
MUHLENBERG CO.100 002 000 0 — 3 7 3
MEADE COUNTY002 010 000 1 — 4 8 3
WP-Ray. LP-Hail. 2B-Ray (Mu), Heiner (Me).
