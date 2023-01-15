OWESPTS-01-15-23 GRIFFITH FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Brian Griffith drives around Owensboro’s Ethan Pendleton during action Friday at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-

inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic senior point guard Brian Griffith etched his name in the Aces’ record books Friday night.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker needed just 10 points to eclipse James McNary’s 1,937-point career total, and after tallying seven points in the first half, Griffith’s 3-pointer with 3:15 left in the game put him atop the Catholic all-time career scoring list. He finished with 21 points in the contest, helping spark a 19-point comeback for Catholic in an 80-78 overtime victory over district rival Owensboro.

