Owensboro Catholic senior point guard Brian Griffith etched his name in the Aces’ record books Friday night.
The 5-foot-10 playmaker needed just 10 points to eclipse James McNary’s 1,937-point career total, and after tallying seven points in the first half, Griffith’s 3-pointer with 3:15 left in the game put him atop the Catholic all-time career scoring list. He finished with 21 points in the contest, helping spark a 19-point comeback for Catholic in an 80-78 overtime victory over district rival Owensboro.
Griffith doesn’t take the accomplishment for granted, but he was quick to defer attention for it — stating that he’d rather experience team success at a high level than earn individual accolades along the way.
“I’ve done a lot of things in my basketball career,” he said. “I’m happy to do it, but I really want to go to state. We got All ‘A’ state coming up, so I’m really looking forward to that. I’m happy, but it’s just something else.”
And, as it turned out, Griffith didn’t even know about it beforehand. Catholic head coach Tim Riley shared the news with his point guard in the locker room after Friday’s game.
“I really didn’t know I was going to break it today,” Griffith said, laughing.
Averaging 22.6 points per game this season, Griffith has led the Aces to a 16-1 record and the sixth-best RPI mark in the state. He’s been a productive scorer throughout his high school career, but it wasn’t always effortless. After tearing his ACL during the last month of the 2020-21 season, it was a hard-fought journey to get back to the level at which Griffith was used to competing.
Now, he sees the silver lining.
“I feel like that helped me a lot,” he admitted. “With basketball, it’s really been easy my whole life. It’s been easy and I haven’t really been working hard, so when I tore my ACL, I felt like God tried to send me a little message, like ‘I need to start working hard,’ and that’s what happened.”
Meanwhile, Riley has enjoyed watching Griffith mature right in front of him.
“He’s grown up a ton,” the eighth-year Aces coach said. “He’s learned to work more than he’s ever done. He tries to take care of his knee. Some days, he doesn’t get to practice. ... He’s going to have swelling in his leg for the rest of his life — he had knee surgery — and so we got to figure out whether it’s hurt or if it’s just soreness or whatever.
“The way he’s grown up as a person is the biggest thing, that’s probably what I’m most proud of. Down the stretch (Friday), he made some big passes. When (Waryn) Ebelhar made that 3 in the corner, the old Brian Griffith wouldn’t have thrown that ball to Waryn for the jump shot. The new one, the one we’ve got now, he has more trust in his teammates than ever before.”
And, as the Aces prepare for the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament in less than two weeks and the remainder of the season beyond, Griffith is keeping that mindset.
“We need to play together,” he said of the team’s goals. “We should know we can trust each other. We’re all brothers, and we feel like we got a good team.”
