Drew Hartz put up video game numbers as a senior quarterback for the Owensboro Catholic High School Aces this season, but, of course, that's not as easy at it sounds.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hartz had a bull's-eye on his back all season, but he nonetheless drove the Aces to eight victories in 10 regular-season games, a Top-10 state ranking in KHSAA Class 2-A and established himself as one of the premier passers in all the commonwealth.
Hartz completed 203-of-289 passes (.702) for 3,571 yards and 49 touchdowns, with only three interceptions -- making him the most efficient passer in Kentucky and the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year.
"It was a great season," Hartz said, "and all of our
I think as much as anything else, I grew as a leader -- and that was one of my main intentions going into the s together as leaders.
"I also learned to trust my receivers more and to take what the defense gave me. Sometimes you just have to pick away and pick away at the defense, and it takes patience to do that -- I think I grew in that area, too."
Moreover, Hartz showed that in the pocket or on the move he could deliver the football in a variety of ways -- deep, intermediate and short -- depending on the game situation.
"Drew is a very accurate passer, no matter what pass he throws," OCHS head coach Jason Morris said. "In the course of his career he's become a complete quarterback, and that's what makes him so difficult for opposing defenses to prepare for -- he can strike from a lot of angles.
"He's as good as they come."
As the 2019 season evolved, it became clear that senior Hagan Edge, sophomore Braden Mundy, junior Dre Thruston and senior Jackson Staples were receivers Hartz could rely on.
No one stood out, however, more than Edge, who led all area players with 64 catches for 1,283 yards and 20 touchdowns.
"We've been best friends and have been playing football together since middle school, so over the years there has been a chemistry that has developed on the field," Hartz acknowledged. "We came into this season knowing it was our last shot, so we committed to giving it our all -- things worked out really well for us.
"All of our receivers are very good -- they all did a great job. And, once they catch the ball, they know how to get it downfield."
Hartz also believes he was the beneficiary of an improved Aces offensive line.
"The O-line was the best it's been since I've been here," Hartz said, "and that allowed me to go out there and play relaxed, which is the way you need to play as a quarterback. This was the most relaxed I've ever been back there, and it's because of the protection I received."
Also a fine basketball player at Owensboro Catholic, Hartz wants to play football at the collegiate level -- and wouldn't mind doing so with Edge.
"More schools are starting to contact me now, and I'm beginning to weigh my options," Hartz said. "Hagan and I want to play (college football) together, that's our goal, and a couple of schools have showed interest in both of us. We'll just have to see what happens -- it'll be great if we can work that out."
