Owensboro Catholic survived an upset bid by host Apollo in boys’ high school basketball on Friday night, holding off the Eagles 73-71 in Eagle Arena.
“Apollo has improved,” Aces head coach Tim Riley said. “We were very bad defensively or they were very good offensively — I just didn’t think we guarded very well at all.
“You’ll always take a district win on the road, but we’ve got to guard better than that or we’ll be in real trouble later on.”
Catholic appeared to be in the clear after sophomore point guard Brian Griffith hit two free throws to put the Aces in front 72-67 with just 13 seconds to play.
But Apollo got a layup from Jaden Kelly at 0:09, and, after a Catholic turnover, Cameron Frantz drained two foul shots at 0:05 to pull the Eagles within a point.
Gray Weaver made one of two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to put the Aces on top by two, and Apollo’s Malik Wilson missed a running 15-footer at the buzzer that would have tied it.
Catholic (11-6, 2-1 9th District) was in control most of the way.
A 3-pointer by Luke Scales provided the Aces a 15-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and Catholic scored seven of the final nine points of the first half to assume a 38-29 lead at intermission.
Catholic stretched its lead to 52-41 on a 3-pointer by Drew Hartz at 2:28 of the third period, but Frantz scored five points in a 7-2 Apollo burst over the final 2:08 — pulling the Eagles within 54-48 entering the final eight minutes.
Another 3-pointer by Hartz at 5:50 of the fourth pushed the Aces back in front by six points, but Apollo battled back to the tie the score on three separate occasions over the next three minutes.
The Eagles were able to draw within a point three times in the final 1:35, but were never able to take the lead down the stretch.
Catholic’s Hartz, who netted 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range, led all scorers with 22 points. Griffith produced 19 points, nine assists and three steals, and Weaver scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.
“Drew was big again for us,” Riley said.
The Aces were 23-of-49 from the floor for 47% and made 19-of-27 foul shots for 70%. Catholic narrowly won the rebounding battle (30-29) and turned the ball over 12 times.
Apollo (3-15, 1-3) got big production from Wilson (15 points), Ryan Ash (14 points), Kelly (13 points), Dan St. Claire (10 points), and Landon Hamilton (nine rebounds).
The Eagles shot well from the field, hitting 24-of-44 shots for 55%, hit 18-of-27 free throws (67%), and committed 12 turnovers.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC15-23-16-19 — 73
APOLLO13-16-19-23 — 71
Owensboro Catholic (73) — Hartz 22, Griffith 19, Weaver 13, Riney 8, Webb 8, Scales 3.
Apollo (71) — Wilson 15, Ash 14, Kelly 13, St. Claire 10, Frantz 7, Bowman 6, Hamilton 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.