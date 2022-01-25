Brian Griffith and Ji Webb scored 15 points apiece, and the Owensboro Catholic High School boys basketball team fended off Christian County for a 52-50 win Monday night at the Sportscenter.
After falling behind by two points within the final four minutes, the Aces scored eight of the game’s last 12 points to secure the victory.
Christian County’s Jordan Miles scored on a reverse layup to put the Colonels ahead 46-44 with 3:39 remaining, only to be answered by Parker Gray’s 3-pointer that put Catholic (11-9) back on top. Webb scored on a hook shot in the lane at 2:00, but Derrell Bateman responded with a layup at the other end to pull his team to within 49-48.
After forcing a pair of misses inside, Webb corralled the rebound and was fouled — making both free throws for a 51-48 lead. Webb produced 11 rebounds and two blocks for the game, as well.
JaSean Riley was fouled at the other end and made both shots with 28.2 seconds left. With time winding down, the Colonels were forced to foul Griffith, who split a pair of foul shots for a two-point advantage with 5.0 seconds to go.
Christian County (4-15) got a good look at a halfcourt heave at the buzzer, but the shot sailed wide right.
“They’ve improved a bunch here lately,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said of the Colonels. “The big thing is we shot really poorly.”
The Aces, who also got 12 points from Gray, made 18-of-48 shots from the field for 37.5% and 9-of-16 free throws for 56.3% with nine turnovers.
“You can’t shoot like that and expect to beat people,” Riley added. “We had one assist — maybe because nobody could make a shot — but we only had one assist in the second half. That’s not very good.
“But we found a way to win against Christian County, so not all bad.”
Following a back-and-forth first quarter, the Aces went up early in the second period behind the efforts of a 9-0 run out of the break. Catholic carried a 29-21 lead into intermission.
Even with the lead, however, Riley could tell his team was struggling offensively.
“I really didn’t like our body language before the game,” he said. “I didn’t like our ball movement. You got to move the ball better, you got to let multiple people touch the ball. We were all hunting a shot instead of hunting ball movement, getting to the rim, sharing it — that makes it tough.”
Miles finished with a game-high 18 points for Christian County, with Bateman adding 16 points. The Colonels shot 40.4% from the field and 10-of-13 at the foul line (76.9%) with only six turnovers.
“I like the fact that we got a win,” Riley said. “We found a way to win.”
Catholic returns to action Thursday when the Aces travel to face Pikeville in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament at the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 10 11 13 16 — 50
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10 19 11 12 — 52
Christian County (50) — Miles 18, Bateman 16, Morrison 4, Northington 4, Riley 4, K. Vaughn 2, T. Vaughn 2.
Owensboro Catholic (52) — Griffith 15, Webb 15, Gray 12, T. Carrico 6, Clark 2, Sims 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.