The Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ basketball team built an early lead Friday night, then held off a late surge by Daviess County to take a 67-61 victory at DCHS.
Brian Griffith scored 24 points to pace the Aces (16-8, 4-1 in 9th District), who jumped out to a 15-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Catholic made 6-of-8 shots from 3-point range in constructing a 20-5 first-quarter advantage, with Griffith scoring 10 points in the frame.
Camron Johnson’s layup with 2:17 until intermission pulled DC within 13 points, but the Aces closed with six straight points — a Ji Webb offensive rebound and putback, followed by back-to-back steals and buckets by Griffith — for a 38-19 halftime lead.
Catholic scored 11 of the first 15 points of the second half and led 54-32 heading into the final period.
DC wasn’t done yet, though.
Ryan Thomson scored 17 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth, helping the Panthers (6-17, 0-5) climb back into contention. Thomson grabbed his own miss and scored underneath to pull DC within 66-61 with 18.5 seconds remaining — capping off a 29-13 fourth-quarter flurry.
The Panthers couldn’t get any closer from there, though.
“We played real well the first half and most of the third,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Then they had nothing to lose and started firing shots up and made a bunch of them. We were turning the ball over and taking bad shots, let them get back in it.”
According to Riley, his team’s big lead eventually went to the Aces’ heads.
“That’s kind of why we blew it at the end,” he said. “We played too confident, like it was too easy. ... You have a 25-point lead, and you’ve got to finish it off. We’re more worried about getting points than we are trying to win the basketball game.”
Drew Hartz finished with 13 points and sank three 3s for Catholic, which also got 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds from Webb.
Both teams committed 13 turnovers, but the Aces finished with a 37-21 rebounding margin.
“One of the big things was we offensive rebounded well,” said Riley, noting his team’s 19 offensive boards. “That was an emphasis. Last time we played them, we didn’t rebound at all on the offensive end.”
With only six games remaining in the regular season, Riley just wants to see his team progressing.
“Just continue to get better and play the right way,” he said of the Aces’ goals ahead. “The big thing for us is rebounding and physicality. We’re not a big team with a big guy inside who can knock people around, so we’ve got to rebound if we’re gonna have a chance.”
DC plays again Saturday against North Bullitt in the Sportscenter Shootout, while Catholic returns to action Monday at Central Hardin.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC20-18-16-13 — 67
DAVIESS COUNTY5-14-13-29 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (67) — Griffin 24, Hartz 13, Webb 11, Weaver 8, Riney 6, Scales 3, McFarland 2.
Daviess County (61) — Thomson 24, Hillard 9, Johnson 7, Kato 6, Humphreys 4, Stratton 4, Tomes 3, Burch 2, Renfrow 2.
