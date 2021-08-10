The Owensboro Catholic and Muhlenberg County boys’ soccer teams played to a 3-3 draw in their season-opening matchup Monday night in Greenville.
Austin Martin scored two goals for the Aces, while Dominic Ranallo added a goal and an assist.
Brody Martin also dished an assist.
Parker Jones recorded two saves in goal for Catholic.
Mason Lile and Dylan Niemi recorded a goal and an assist apiece for Muhlenberg County, and Ruben Garcia added a goal.
Lucas Travis and Oak Shane finished with 10 saves each for the Mustangs.
BOYS’ GOLF DC’S BROUGHTON MEDALS IN HENDERSONDaviess County’s Grant Broughton fired a 1-under-par 71 to win the individual title at the Henderson County Invitational at Henderson Country Club.
As a team, the Panthers placed second with 315. DC’s Braden Whistle shot 76 to tie for fourth individually.
Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman shot 74 to finish in a tie for second, helping the Aces (333) to a fourth-place performance.
Other area teams included Ohio County (350, sixth); Owensboro (364, 10th); Hancock County (379, 12th); Apollo (414, 16th); and Muhlenberg County (459, 17th).
