Muhlenberg County and Owensboro Catholic will battle for 3rd Region supremacy Sunday afternoon, with a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington on the line.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Muhlenberg County (18-1) enters following its 60-39 victory over Owensboro in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals on Friday, and Mustangs coach Kyle Eades commended his players for staying even-keeled throughout the postseason.
“I don’t know that the feeling is a whole lot different (playing for a regional title),” Eades said. “Of course, you want your team to enjoy the journey as much as possible. They definitely seem to be having fun with it.
“With that being said, they also have a clear understanding that there is a lot of work that remains to be done. We’ve got a group of young men who love to compete and are extremely focused right now.”
Cole Vincent led Muhlenberg County with 18 points in its semifinal victory, while Trey Lovell posted 14 points, and Nash Divine and Brayden Lovan tallied 11 points apiece. On the year, the balanced Mustangs have been led by Divine (17 ppg) and Vincent (12.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
“They’re just a really good team,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Very, very skilled, they’ve got a lot of guys who can make shots, and a lot of guys who can put it on the floor off the bounce and create shots for each other. They play great defense, so it’ll be a real challenge. Their record speaks for itself.”
Meanwhile, the Aces (18-9) will counter with a group led by junior forwards Ji Webb and Sam McFarland, who combined for 45 points and 18 rebounds in Catholic’s 69-53 win over Ohio County in Friday’s tournament semifinals. Since the postseason began, Webb is averaging 21 points and eight rebounds per game, while McFarland is posting 15 points and six boards per outing.
“We’ve pieced a team together and given people totally different roles,” said Riley, whose team is missing several key pieces due to injury. “We’re in game five of our new roles, so I’m very happy with the way our kids have played. The fact that they got to the regional finals — most people, had we lost in the first round of the district tournament, would’ve thought ‘Hey, they had a good run, but injuries cost them.’ ”
Instead, Riley and his squad are looking for a second straight regional title.
“This is always, for me, the thing you should aim for,” he said. “It’s a big deal, especially to our kids getting to play at Rupp Arena. Only 16 teams get to go to Rupp, so it would be huge for us.”
Muhlenberg County captured the only regular-season meeting this year — a 46-32 win on Feb. 26 at the Sportscenter — but the Mustangs know they’re in for a challenge.
“Owensboro Catholic has a really good basketball team,” Eades said. “They play extremely hard with a lot of physicality and toughness. They do a good job of executing on both ends of the floor.
“I think it’s important that we stay engaged and match their intensity for 32 minutes. You’ve got to do all of the little things that are necessary to playing winning basketball.”
The 3rd Region Tournament winner will face 9th Region champion Highlands in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. (CT).
