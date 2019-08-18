Owensboro Catholic outlasted 100-degree on-field temperatures and Christian County on a sweltering Saturday afternoon.
The Aces won 2-1 in a boys' soccer game at Catholic's field that was stopped three times for KHSAA-mandated rehydration breaks.
"With the stop-start nature of the heat breaks, it can be hard to keep that rhythm and flow," Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. "After the first heat break that was our best spell, we played well."
Dominic Ranallo had the game-winning goal in the 57th minute, developing from a quick play off a foul and a pass from Joe Fusco.
"It was going to take a little quality to win it," Donohoe said. "With the speed of play, movement of the ball was excellent to get the winning goal. Fusco had an assist. We got the free kick, a couple of passes and we slid them in."
Fusco also had the first goal of the day for DC, off a penalty kick in the 18th minute.
Bryson Brown tied the score 1-1 in the 38th minute.
Tempers flared late in the game, and two red cards were issued to Owensboro Catholic while another went to Christian County.
"A couple of red cards put a damper on things," Donohoe said.
Catholic had 14 shots and eight on goal. Christian County had 11 shots and seven on goal.
Keeper Caleb Ranallo made six saves and kept the area in front of Catholic's goal mostly clean.
"He came out of the box working as a sweeper a couple of times," Donohoe said. "He did a lot back there for us."
Catholic dropped a 7-0 loss to Daviess County in the opening week. The Aces (2-1) will come back with another 9th District game Wednesday at Apollo.
"That's a big game for us, we want to start to compete in the district again," Donohoe said. "We're going to have to push ourselves. This wasn't clean, it was sloppy. Overall we started the week 2-1, we can push forward and make progress."
