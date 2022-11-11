With the second round of the KHSAA football playoffs set to start Friday, Owensboro Catholic has emerged as a potential state championship contender in Class 2-A.
The Aces (8-3), set to host district rival McLean County (9-2) in a 7 p.m. tilt at Steele Stadium, spent the last several weeks of the regular season preparing as if they were already in the postseason — and, judging by the second half of its campaign, Catholic has already been in playoff mode for more than a month.
Catholic head coach Jason Morris has often talked about getting his team ready for the postseason when the regular season is still in full swing. If the Aces prepare that way ahead of time, he believes, then there won’t be any surprises when the playoffs actually begin.
Last week, OCHS throttled Fort Campbell 54-8 in a matchup that, on paper, was never going to be close. The Aces lived up to that expectation, racing out to a 47-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter.
Now, Catholic faces a much stiffer challenge with the Cougars, in a matchup that features two of the top four teams in Class 2-A according to the KHSAA Ratings percentage Index — a formula that takes into account a team’s winning percentage, their opponents’ winning percentage and their opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage throughout the year.
The Aces are second at .74812, and McLean County is fourth at .71466.
Both teams have had spectacular seasons, as proven by their stellar records and their rankings in the last Associated Press poll. Catholic is ranked third in 2-A, and McLean County is 10th.
Obviously, neither team will have an easy go of it. At this point in the season, though, nothing comes easy.
Even with Catholic winning the regular-season matchup 40-6 on Oct. 22, facing a team in the postseason offers a completely different challenge. After all, when the two programs met in the 2019 playoffs, it was McLean County that came away with a 37-36 victory.
The Aces have won all four meetings since then, but the point remains: This is the time of year when nothing can be taken for granted. It doesn’t appear the Aces have done that this season, with all three of their losses coming against teams in bigger classes and with postseason aspirations of their own.
The victor will move on to the KHSAA third round, in which RPI plays more of a role than simply deciding home and away teams. The remaining eight squads are reseeded based on their respective RPIs, which would likely put Catholic at the No. 2 seed behind Beechwood or, in the case of a McLean County victory, the Cougars would presumably take the third seed behind Beechwood and third-rated Mayfield.
So, no matter who comes out victorious this week, Catholic and McLean County are set up nicely for the quarterfinal round.
For the Cougars, the postseason has been a tremendous bounce-back effort after missing the playoffs for the past two seasons.
For the Aces, it’s a continuation of a foundation they’ve been laying for a while. Last year’s journey fell short with a third-round defeat at Lexington Christian Academy, and it wasn’t difficult to see how much the loss stung afterward. Now, their sights are set on loftier goals.
Owensboro Catholic has approached contests with a state-championship mindset, and the Aces, clearly, have no intention of backing down.
