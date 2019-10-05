CALHOUN -- The strong right arm of quarterback Drew Hartz and Owensboro Catholic's breakaway speed proved to be the difference on Friday night.
A senior All-State candidate, Hartz completed 20-of-32 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns to lift the visiting Aces past McLean County 55-21 in a Class 2-A district football battle before a big crowd at Paulsen Stadium.
"We've still got to catch the ball with more consistency, too many drops, but Drew had another good night and we were able to get a good district win," said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, whose team is ranked No. 6 in Class 2-A. "Hagan Edge has been a special player all year long for us, and he was again in this one.
"Dre Thruston continues to get better for us as a runner and receiver every single week."
The favored Aces (6-1, 2-0 district) got all they wanted from the fired-up Cougars early on.
Landen Capps gave the hosts a 7-0 lead after a 40-yard touchdown run on the game's first possession, but Thruston answered with a 63-yard dash to paydirt to the the score at 3:05 of the first.
Early in the second period, Jackson Staples was on the receiving end of a 39-yard TD aerial from Hartz, but McLean County answered less than a minute later -- Capps breaking free for a 59-yard scoring run that pulled the Cougars within 14-13.
Catholic responded immediately, with Edge catching a 28-yard TD pass from Hartz to push his team in front 21-13 at 7:38, and at 4:47 of the second quarter Edge caught a 38-yard scoring pass from Hartz to make a 28-13 game.
McLean County pulled within 28-21 at 2:32 when Zach Clayton ripped off a 63 yard scoring run and Peyton Caraway followed with a 2-point conversion.
Catholic closed out the first-half scoring when Hartz hooked up with Braden Mundy for a 33-yard touchdown pass just 45 seconds before intermission -- pushing the Aces back in front by two touchdowns.
"They big-played us some in the first half," Morris said. "There were three or four times we were misaligned and then had some missed tackles after it, and it resulted in long scores for them.
"I was proud of our defense after that. We made some adjustments and played much better on the defensive side in the second half."
And, the second half was all Catholic.
Mundy caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hartz at 11:39 of the third quarter, Thruston scored on an 11-yard run at 7:53 of the third, and Edge caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Hartz on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Catholic finished with 557 yards of total offense. In addition's to the big numbers put up by Hartz, Thruston rushed seven times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Edge had three TD receptions and Mundy had a pair.
McLean County (3-4, 1-1) rolled up 418 yards on the ground, led by Capps, who finished with 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Both teams are idle next week and both return to district action on Oct. 18, with Catholic hosting Hancock County and McLean County visiting Todd County Central.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7-28-13-7 -- 55
McLEAN COUNTY 7-14-0-0 -- 21
MC-Capps 40 run (Rodriguez kick)
OC-Thruston 63 run (Sullivan kick)
OC-Staples 39 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
MC-Capps 59 run (run failed)
OC-Edge 28 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
OC-Edge 38 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
MC-Clayton 63 run (Caraway run)
OC-Mundy 33 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
OC-Mundy 70 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
OC-Thruston 11 run (kick failed)
OC-Edge 8 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
