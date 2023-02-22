Luke Beickman and Waryn Ebelhar scored 14 points apiece as the Owensboro Catholic High School boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 58-50 win over Apollo in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Tuesday night at Owensboro High School.

With the victory, the Aces (26-4) advance to Friday’s district championship game to face the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Owensboro and Daviess County. Catholic also automatically advances to the 3rd Region Tournament for the eighth consecutive season.

