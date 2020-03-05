Owensboro Catholic set the tone in the second quarter.
Hitting five 3-pointers in the frame, the Aces outscored Butler County 21-4 to build a substantial lead and held off Butler County’s late push for a 77-61 win in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament on Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
Catholic (19-14) advances to face McLean County (22-11) in Saturday’s semifinals at 6 p.m.
“The second quarter was an unbelievable quarter,” Aces coach Tim Riley said. “That was the game right there. Besides the second quarter, it was an even basketball game. Shooting solves a lot of problems.”
Following a back-and-forth first quarter, Catholic senior Drew Hartz hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to put his team ahead 15-12 at the first break.
The next eight minutes belonged to the Aces.
Catholic scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and took a 25-12 lead following a steal and layup by Andrew Riney, before Butler County’s Parker Rice ended the run with a pair of free throws with 5:45 until halftime.
After a layup by Brody Hunt that brought the Bears within 30-16 with 2:47 remaining, Catholic’s Gray Weaver made a pair of 3-pointers to give his team a 36-16 halftime advantage.
“I thought defensively, in the first half, we were really, really good,” said Riley, whose team forced nine first-half turnovers and 17 for the game. “We got a lot of baskets off our defense, especially Brian (Griffith). Brian got us going defensively in the first half, and that was a big deal for us.
“In the first half, they didn’t get many second shots, either. I thought it was one and done.”
Griffith, the Aces’ sophomore point guard, recorded three steals in the first half and posted 12 of his team-high 19 points by intermission.
However, the Bears (21-10) weren’t done.
Butler County senior forward Parker Rice scored 12 of his game-best 25 points in the third quarter, including five consecutive points that trimmed Catholic’s lead to 43-29 with five minutes left in the frame.
“I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Riley said. “We told them at halftime: (Rice) is gonna bury his head down and was gonna go at us. We knew that was coming. He did, and it was hard to get him stopped.”
A quick 6-0 spurt pushed the Aces back to a 20-point advantage, until a layup by Rice at 3:04 sparked an 11-3 run — helping Butler County cut the deficit to 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.
After that, though, the Bears could get no closer. Catholic converted 13-of-19 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“They were playing for their lives,” Riley said of Butler County. “They got us in the bonus early, because Parker Rice was putting his head down and going right at us. It was tough.
“They cut it to 12 but never got it closer than 12. We got it back. You just gotta survive that.”
Weaver finished with 18 points with four 3-pointers for Catholic, which also got 15 points from Hartz. Ji Webb chipped in 11 points, as well.
Though Catholic had lost four of its previous five outings heading into Wednesday, Riley said, the last three weeks have been a turning point for his squad.
“Since the last Owensboro regular-season game, I think we played pretty well,” he said. “We didn’t win, but those were against really good opponents — close games and overtime games. ... I think we’re playing better, just hanging on to it a little bit.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-21-20-21 — 77
BUTLER COUNTY 12-4-28-19 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (77) — Griffith 19, Weaver 18, Hartz 15, Webb 11, Riney 9, Scales 3, McFarland 2.
Butler County (61) — Rice 25, Hampton 9, Hunt 8, McMillin 8, Flener 6, Henderson 2, Hodge 2, Tutko 1.
