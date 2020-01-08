BROWNSVILLE -- In as competitive a high school basketball game as you could ever hope to see, Owensboro Catholic found a way on Tuesday night -- even when it seemed there was no way.
The Aces rallied from an eight-point deficit with under two minutes to play, forced overtime on a near-miraculous play at the buzzer, and went on to beat Whitesville Trinity 79-69 in the championship game of the boys' 3rd Region All 'A' Tournament at Edmonson County High School.
Catholic (9-5) advances to the All 'A' Classic small-school state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Jan, 23, when it will meet the 16th Region champion.
"Honestly, Trinity deserved to win the ballgame," OCHS coach Tim Riley said. "They played better than we did.
"At the same time, we had a chance to fold, but we hung in there and found a way to get it done, so I'm proud of our guys as well."
The end of regulation was chaotic and dramatic, to say the least.
Landon Hall made one of two free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining to push the Raiders in front 65-62.
With time running out, Catholic's Andrew Riney found himself with the basketball under the basket. He attempted a layup, missed it, then alertly spotted teammate Brian Griffith behind the 3-point arc. Riney fed the ball to Griffith, who, in midair, caught the ball and shot it in one motion.
The ball went through the net as the horn sounded -- tying the game at 65 and sending the teams to a four-minute OT.
"If I make that layup, we lose the game," Riney said afterward, shaking his head. "As I shot, I heard Brian yelling, 'Andrew! Andrew!' Fortunately, I missed, got the rebound, and got it back out to him in time."
Griffith was eagerly waiting.
"I knew I just had to get the ball up toward the basket fast," Griffith said of the sequence. "The ball went in, and I knew in overtime we were going to win."
See Aces/Page C3
Indeed, the Aces dominated the extra period.
Gray Weaver scored on a conventional three-point play at 2:25, but Hall hit two free throws at 2:02 to pull Trinity within 68-87. Riney then scored four points in a 7-0 burst that put it away.
One of the real heroes for Catholic, however, was Drew Hartz, who hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 fourth-quarter points as the Aces scrapped and clawed to stay in it.
"He hit some big, big shots down the stretch," Riley said of Hartz.
Trinity was in control most of the way, leading 12-11 at the first break and outscoring Catholic 26-15 in the second period to secure a 38-26 advantage.
The Aces began to chip away in the third period, but a layup by Ethan Howard left the Raiders with a 50-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A left wing 3-pointer by Hall rebuilt Trinity's lead to nine points with 4:12 to play, but Hartz answered with a 3-pointer and a tough reverse layup in traffic to keep the Aces in it -- and set up the dramatic finish.
"I'm proud of our kids," Trinity coach Nathan West said. "One thing I never have to coach this team is heart, and our guys displayed a lot of heart once again -- they always bring it.
"We'll learn from his and continue to work to become a better team."
Catholic was led by Hartz, who scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Griffith had 14 points, four assists and four steals, Riney produced 13 points and six rebounds, Ji Webb hauled down 15 rebounds, and Weaver added 10 points.
The Aces went 28-of-69 from the field (41%), made 15-of-19 foul shots (79%), won the rebounding battle (45-33) and turned the ball over 14 times -- all but five of those miscues coming in the first half.
Pacing the Raiders (6-9) were Brenden Wathen (15 points), Hall (14 points, 10 rebounds), Howard (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Denver Dickens (10 points).
Trinity finished 26-of-56 from the field (46%), 12-of-20 from the foul stripe (60%) and committed 17 floor errors.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY|12-26-12-15-4 -- 69
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|11-15-18-21-14 -- 79
Whitesville Trinity (69) -- Wathen 15, Howard 14, Hall 14, Dickens 10, Huff 6, Boarman 4, Foster 3, Hernandez 3.
Owensboro Catholic (79) -- Hartz 23, Griffith 14, Riney 13, Weaver 9, Webb 9. Scales 8, Mundy 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.