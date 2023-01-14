Brian Griffith scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball team climbed back from a 19-point second-half deficit to capture an 80-78 overtime victory over district foe Owensboro on Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.
After falling behind 51-32 midway through the third quarter, the Aces (15-1, 3-0 in 9th District) turned to a defensive press that started creating more opportunities — allowing Catholic to begin chipping away at the lead.
According to OCHS coach Tim Riley, his team had no other choice.
“You got to piece it together,” he said, “because we ain’t got a 19-point play.
“You just got to get some stops, and you got to get a couple baskets. Our press kind of shocked them. We went to press because we didn’t have much of an option. We went to it, they didn’t really like it, so they turned it over some. Then we put some baskets together.”
Catholic pulled to within 55-44 at the end of the third quarter, but the Red Devils (10-6, 2-1) were able to keep the Aces at bay for the next several minutes. A.P. Mitchell’s tip-in gave OHS a 65-55 advantage with 3:40 left to play, but Griffith’s 3-pointer moments later — which also put him atop the Catholic boys basketball all-time career scoring list — sparked a 13-4 scoring run.
Waryn Ebelhar drilled a 3-pointer to pull Catholic within 69-68 with 43 seconds left, and after Mitchell missed a pair of foul shots, OHS standout Kenyata Carbon appeared to score on a tip-in but was called for his fifth and final foul. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Griffith missed two free throws with 37.2 left, and Owensboro’s Jonathan Moss split two foul shots for a 70-68 lead with 24.8 seconds remaining.
Griffith scored on an acrobatic layup to tie the game with five seconds left, and OHS’s Cayman Powell was fouled with 0.4 seconds to play but missed both foul shots — sending the contest to overtime.
Luke Beickman’s layup put the Aces ahead 76-73 with 2:10 left, and Mitchell made 1-of-2 free throws before Griffith’s layup extended Catholic’s lead to four points a minute later. Mitchell scored on a tip-in, giving him 20 points and 11 rebounds for the game, but OCHS made 2-of-4 free throws down the stretch to hold off OHS. Moss put in a layup with 0.9 seconds to go to provide the final margin.
“We did good,” said Griffith, who also passed for four assists and swiped three steals. “We came out strong in the first half and got a little bit too happy coming in the second half. They went on a run, and we knew we had to settle in, listen to Coach Riley, move the ball and play together. That’s what happened.
“I knew coming into this game, I was going to have to use my teammates a lot. I trust those guys. They’re all shooters. We’re starting to play together, getting along, so we’re really coming in and bonding and playing together.”
Tutt Carrico finished with 18 points and six rebounds for Catholic, while Beickman and Ebelhar added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Catholic made 32-of-65 shots from the field (49.2%), 5-of-16 from 3-point range (31.3%) and only 11-of-25 at the free-throw line (44%) with 12 turnovers. Deuce Sims also grabbed five rebounds and made three steals.
“A lot of different kids made plays,” Riley said. “Beickman was really good in the second half, Ebelhar — those two sophomores really gave us something in the second half.”
The Red Devils, who led 35-32 at intermission and used a 16-0 run out of halftime to establish a 19-point lead, also got 12 points from Talas Taylor and 10 points from Moss. Owensboro made 32-of-53 shots from the floor (60.4%) and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc (40%) but converted only 12-of-25 foul shots (48%) with 21 turnovers.
“We had way too many turnovers,” said OHS coach Rod Drake, who hopes the result is an eye-opener for his squad. “With their pressure, we shouldn’t have had that. We were careless with the basketball, that’s what got us. We just made careless mistakes. We got seniors out there making the same mistakes.
“And you got to credit (Catholic). They were ready to play. They matched our intensity and we just didn’t down the stretch. We got careless with the ball, and guys got big eyes.”
Owensboro will return to action Tuesday at Union County, while Catholic will face Cane Ridge (Tenn.) on Saturday as the Aces look to keep improving.
“If we would’ve lost here, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world,” Riley said. “If we’d lost by 19, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. We just got to continue to get better, and you hope you’re playing your best at the end of the year.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|19 13 12 26 10 — 80
OWENSBORO|14 21 20 15 8 — 78
Owensboro Catholic (80) — Griffith 21, T. Carrico 18, Beickman 14, Ebelhar 12, Gray 7, Hobgood 4, Frick 2, Sims 2.
Owensboro (78) — Carbon 22, Mitchell 20, Taylor 12, Moss 10, Pendleton 6, Sanders 5, Powell 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.