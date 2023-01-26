The Owensboro Catholic High School boys basketball team is entering the opening round of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament Thursday with an abundance of confidence, but the Aces know they’ll have to be focused to come away with a win.

Catholic (18-2) is scheduled to face the 4th Region’s Cumberland County (9-12) at 8:30 p.m. CT at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

