The 3rd Region Boys Basketball Tournament championship game will feature a pair of familiar foes when district rivals Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic clash Tuesday night.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Both teams advanced with double-digit victories in Saturday’s semifinals, as Owensboro Catholic stifled Breckinridge County 73-61 and Owensboro rolled past Butler County 95-77.
Now, the 9th District rivals are set for their fourth and final showdown of the season.
“Everybody’s excited,” said OCHS coach Tim Riley, whose squad won both regular-season meetings against the Red Devils. “They know what kind of challenge it’s going to be, and so I think the kids are excited. We’ve got a solid idea of how we want to play the game. We’ve got to make shots, got to take care of the ball and got to stay in front of them.”
In Catholic’s semifinal victory, the Aces were led by Brian Griffith’s 21 points, along with 18 points from Luke Beickman and 11 points from Parker Gray.
The key for OCHS, Riley added, will be staying focused mentally.
“You got to make good choices on the offensive end,” he said. “The worst thing that can happen is a shot goes up and the kids watch it — they don’t rebound it or get back (on defense). You got to get back, you got to plant your feet in front of the rim, and you got to do it with multiple bodies, because Owensboro is coming.
“They thrive in the open court, they thrive forcing turnovers, quick shots, and then getting the ball out in transition.”
OHS, which placed five players in double figures in the Red Devils’ semifinal victory, has also been on a roll since the start of the district tournament — outscoring opponents by nearly 18 points on average in the last four outings.
OHS coach Rod Drake credited his team’s health and conditioning for the Red Devils’ late push.
“We got in their legs and we were shooting uncontested layups, three-on-ones, four-on-ones,” he said of the win over Butler County. “We got up in them, and once we established our style of play, getting down the floor (was key).
“It was a total team effort. I’ve been preaching to these guys that it’s going to take everybody in that room.”
That stretch includes Owensboro’s 69-55 win over Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game, and Drake knows the Aces will be looking for payback.
“We’re going to have to get fired up for this one,” Drake said. “They’ll be ready to play. We’ll just have to come back and look at the film of the last two games we played and go from there.
“They’re very patient on offense and they scrap, so we’re going to have to be ready to play.”
Even though Catholic defeated Owensboro 80-78 in overtime on Jan. 13 at OHS and 68-48 on Feb. 10 at the Sportscenter, Riley knows Tuesday’s matchup presents a completely different challenge.
“They’ve had different personnel at different times, and they’re playing really well right now,” he said of the Red Devils. “They’re playing their best basketball, no doubt.
“It’s going to be a large crowd, I think, and a lot of emotion. We’ve just got to come ready to go, simple as that. It’s the regional final.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.