Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic will meet for the final time on the hardwood this season when the Aces and Red Devils square off for the boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament title on Tuesday night.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
It will be the fourth meeting between the in-city foes this year, as OHS (21-10) looks for the clean sweep with a trip to Rupp Arena and the KHSAA State Tournament on the line.
“We’re not gonna approach this any differently,” said Red Devils coach Rod Drake, whose squad has won eight of its last nine games — including a 66-50 decision against the Aces in the 9th District Tournament championship game. “It’s a rivalry, and we all want to keep it that way. It won’t take much to get us fired up for this, we know what’s at stake.”
For the Red Devils, it’s a chance at a second consecutive regional championship.
For the Aces (20-14), however, it would be an opportunity to continue the momentum they’ve built over the last several weeks.
“We’re playing our best basketball at this time of the year,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “You’re gonna have to play your best basketball to have a shot at Owensboro, but I think we’re playing our best ball right now. We’re gonna have to play well to even have a shot.”
Catholic is led by sophomore point guard Brian Griffith, who scores 16.8 points per game. Sophomore forward Ji Webb adds 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, while senior forward Drew Hartz chips in 11.7 points per outing.
“They’ll run with us,” Drake said of the Aces. “We have to keep them off the free-throw line. They’re good opponents. We gotta play like we always do, get them up and down the floor and play good defense.”
The Red Devils, meanwhile, are paced by Jaiden Greathouse’s 12.8 points and 7.2 boards per game. Other top contributors include junior guard Amari Robinson-Wales (13.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Gavin Wimsatt (12.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), among others.
“Everybody knows how good Owensboro is and how well they’ve been playing,” Riley said. “It’s gonna be a tough task. We knew going through this tournament that they were gonna come out of their side. We’ve been playing for a chance to play against them.
“They’re very good, they play very hard, they’ve got a lot of guys contributing, and they’re very balanced.”
As long as the Aces take care of the basketball, rebound the ball and limit the Red Devils’ transition opportunities, Riley said, they’ll have an opportunity.
Drake only wants his team to keep building on what’s already been a period of “remarkable growth.”
“(Saturday night) we reflected on the season in general and where we came from,” he said. “We told the guys how much they’ve grown over the last couple weeks.
“You want to continue that momentum.”
