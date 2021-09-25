This was the game that Owensboro Catholic had been preparing for.
The Aces, who faced a stout out-of-district schedule to begin the high school football season, put their struggles in the rear-view mirror with a 47-0 romp over Class 2-A, District 2 foe Hancock County on a picture-perfect Friday night at Steele Stadium.
“It’s about the kids and the kind of work they put in,” said OCHS coach Jason Morris, whose squad improved to 1-5 overall but 1-0 in district play.
“We have not had a bad week of practice through this entire season. It could have been easy to lay our heads down through a tough schedule and give up, but our kids didn’t. They knew what the challenge was ahead of them.
“Our regular season starts now, as far as what we’re counting.”
Senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy led the Aces’ attack, completing 16-of-23 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns with one interception — with all of his scoring strikes going to Braden Mundy. The senior wide receiver hauled in eight passes for 115 yards and three TDs to highlight Catholic’s offensive output. He also ran for a short touchdown late in the first half.
The two connected on the Aces’ game-opening possession when Clancy found Mundy breaking open in the right side of the endzone for a 5-yard TD, capping off a quick six-play, 61-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
“Braden was a different kid all week in practice,” Morris said. “It’s hard to explain how Braden was, but you can just tell that it’s his senior year. Going into district play, he knows what kind of athlete he is. He’s a confident kid, and he wanted the football tonight.”
Clancy later found Mundy open on the right side for a screen pass that turned into a 31-yard scoring scamper, giving Catholic a 14-0 advantage with 5:29 left in the first quarter.
The Aces’ signal-caller was quick to credit his teammates after the victory.
“Tonight, we came out here with great energy, knowing this game has good home playoff implications,” Clancy said. “We just brought it to them, and every guy never gave up and never quit. We were the enforcers tonight, it was awesome.
“Our team played great, and our O-line was awesome. I had all the time in the world. Tonight, we really came together and put a full game together.”
OCHS sophomore running back Hunter Monroe, who finished with 100 yards rushing on 10 carries, punched in a 1-yard TD for a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Another Clancy-to-Mundy hook-up — a screen pass that allowed Mundy to weave through the defense for a 31-yard TD — pushed Catholic to a four-touchdown lead. Mundy then scored on a 1-yard run with no time left on the clock, which was set up by Clancy’s 45-yard completion to Deuce Sims, for a 34-0 advantage at intermission.
Catholic scored on its first possession of the second half, with Tutt Carrico getting in on a 1-yard run of his own to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
The Aces’ final score came on Brice Boarman’s 3-yard rushing TD with 4:29 left in the game.
Catholic finished with 454 yards of total offense, while Hancock County tallied 131 yards of total offense. The No. 8 Hornets (4-2, 0-1) were paced by junior fullback Logan Willis, who rushed 16 times for 65 yards. Junior defensive back Colin Johnson also had an interception.
“Hancock’s a really good team; it’s just one of those nights that we came out firing on all cylinders,” Morris said, “and we brought it to them to really well.
“All the way around, I’m really proud of this football team.”
Both teams return to district action next week, as Catholic takes a trip to Todd County Central and Hornets travel to take on Butler County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 20 6 7 — 47
OC-Mundy 5 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
OC-Mundy 31 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
OC-Monroe 1 run (Frick kick)
OC-Mundy 31 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
OC-Mundy 1 run (pass failed)
OC-T. Carrico 1 run (kick failed)
OC-Boarman 3 run (Frick kick)
