Sam McFarland drove in a pair of runs and limited Meade County to five hits to help No. 5 Owensboro Catholic capture a 9-1 victory in the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament semifinals on a cool Monday afternoon at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.
With the win, Catholic (29-4) will advance to Thursday’s region championship game to face Breckinridge County (20-14).
McFarland struck out five batters while walking one and surrendered only one earned run in the complete-game effort. According to the senior, he had a lot to work with — and the defense to back him up.
“It was there at some points, my curveball,” he said. “My change-up, my off-speed, I haven’t had those all year long, but today they were there for the most part. I had my fastball, big-time. I didn’t have a ton of strikeouts. I had really, really good defense behind me, and that’s all I needed.”
The Aces started off the game’s scoring in the top of the second inning on John Michael Frey’s RBI base hit, then built a two-run cushion with a solo home run from E Munsey in the top of the third. Another two runs in the fifth — Luke Scales clubbed an RBI single and McFarland brought home a runner with a sacrifice fly — pushed Catholic in front, 4-0.
“I just think they have really good approaches right now,” Aces coach Jody Hamilton said of his players, who finished with 10 hits for the game. “... They’re all having really good at-bats.”
Meade County (18-14) finally struck in the bottom of the sixth inning when Sumner Crosier smacked a solo home run, but the Green Wave couldn’t produce any more runs.
Catholic put the exclamation point on the game in the top of the seventh, loading the bases before McFarland brought another runner home with a bases-loaded single. One batter later, Braden Mundy smashed a grand slam to cap off the game’s scoring.
“I thought Sam was really dialed in,” Hamilton said of McFarland, who allowed only one runner to reach base in the bottom of the seventh. “He looked great, had command of all his pitches that he needed to, played his position and did everything a pitcher would do to win a game. I thought he was really good.”
McFarland, meanwhile, credited the Aces’ defense for making plays — highlighted by sophomore Eli Blair’s diving grab in center field that then turned into a double play at second base when Meade County had two runners on in the second.
“Even the young guys out there (contribute),” McFarland said. “Eli Blair doesn’t play a whole lot, but when he does, I trust him just as much as anybody out there.”
Mundy finished with four RBIs and two runs for the Aces, while Munsey was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Luke Evans went 2-for-4 with two runs.
Josiah Pierce finished with two hits for the Green Wave. Meade County pitcher Lucas Hail struck out nine batters but gave up six earned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to (Hail) because that guy is good,” Hamilton said of the freshman hurler. “He is going to be something else to deal with down the road.
“They got a nice team. We knew they would have a nice team. We played them late in the year and we just knew it would be a good ballgame.”
The Aces now have their sights set on winning a second consecutive region title and making a return trip to the KHSAA state tournament, but they’re not taking anything for granted.
“We do our huddle and instead of 1-2-3, it’s 1-2- and the next game we play,” McFarland said. “That was our fourth (postseason win), now we’re on to five, and you need nine to win state. We approach every game the same way and don’t take anybody lightly.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 011 020 5 — 9 10 1
MEADE COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
WP-McFarland. LP-Hail. HR-Mundy, Munsey (OC), Crosier (M).
