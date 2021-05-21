Braden Mundy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 12-2 five-inning victory over Hancock County on Thursday at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Jamison Wall finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs for the No. 4 Aces (25-4), while John Michael Frey added a pair of RBIs. E Munsey and Luke Evans chipped in two hits apiece, with Munsey scoring twice.
Austin Volocko went 2-for-2 with a run to pace the Hornets (9-14).
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 20 — 2 6 1
OWENSBORO CATH. 072 21 — 12 10 0
WP-E Munsey. LP-Brown. 2B-Mundy, Wall (OC).
DAVIESS COUNTY 7, HERITAGE HILLS (IND.) 3Garrett Small went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Panthers at home.
Brock Brubaker finished 3-for-4 for DC (13-12), and Cason Troutman scored two runs.
Heritage Hills fell to 8-18.
HERITAGE HILLS 000 030 0 — 3 6 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 002 230 x — 7 9 3
WP-O. Payne. LP-Smallwood. 2B-Small (DC).
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5, MADISONVILLE NORTH HOPKINS 4
Brooke Hamiton clubbed a home run and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Lady Aces at Parents Park.
Camille Conkright finished 2-for-4 for Catholic (17-9), and Bailey Hamilton added a double.
Kennedy Justice went 3-for-3 to lead Madisonville (9-11).
MADISONVILLE 030 000 1 — 4 9 2
OWENSBORO CATH. 113 000 x — 5 6 0
WP-Phelps. LP-Patterson. 2B-Ba. Hamilton (OC). HR-Br. Hamilton (OC).
HANCOCK COUNTY 15, McLEAN COUNTY 5
Lily Roberts went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Lady Hornets’ five-inning victory in Calhoun.
Hayley McFarling went 3-for-4 and struck out seven batters in the pitching win. Ella House went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Ella Staples clubbed a double and a home run for Hancock County (16-12).
Shelby Atherton and Amanda Ecton each had a double for McLean County (6-14).
HANCOCK COUNTY 411 63 — 15 16 1
McLEAN COUNTY 005 00 — 5 3 4
WP-McFarling. LP-Galloway. 2B-House 2, McFarling, B. Roberts, Staples, Proctor (H), Atherton, Ecton (M). HR-Staples (H).
APOLLO 14, UNION COUNTY 9
Abbie Gore went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and Morgan Frizzell finished 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs in the E-Gals’ victory in Morganfield.
Emmie Bullington and Delainee Hayden added two hits with a double and two RBIs apiece for Apollo (10-16), Morgan Julian finished 3-for-5 with three runs and Macy Calhoun went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Union County slipped to 16-10.
APOLLO 401 051 3 — 14 18 3
UNION COUNTY 020 304 0 — 9 7 3
WP-Bullington. LP-Coker. 2B-Bullington, Frizzell, Gore, Hayden (A), Roberson, Windell (U). 3B-Meadors (U). HR-Frizzell (A), Windell (U).
HENDERSON CO. 5, DAVIESS COUNTY 2
Abby Newman went 3-for-4 with a run as the Lady Panthers fell in nine innings at DCHS.
Millie Roberts finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for No. 6 DC (22-5), and Kinsey Vergason went 2-for-3.
Anna Willett clubbed two doubles to lead No. 14 Henderson County (21-9).
HENDERSON CO. 100 000 004 — 5 8 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 100 000 001 — 2 8 3
WP-Hill. LP-Roby. 2B-A. Newman, H. Newman, Roberts (DC), Willett 2, Kemp, Stone (H).
