Gray Weaver scored a game-best 18 points, and Owensboro Catholic claimed a 71-47 boys’ basketball victory over Lyon County Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Brian Griffith and Sam McFarland added 15 points apiece for Catholic (10-3), while Ji Webb recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Parker Gray chipped in 10 points.
Lyon County’s Travis Perry and Gunnar Bingham scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Aces’ Tuesday matchup against Christian County has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Catholic will play again Saturday at Evansville Reitz.
LYON COUNTY 6-9-22-10 — 47
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-17-19-20 — 71
Lyon County (47) — Travis Perry 13, Gunnar Bingham 12, Reddick 9, Haines 6, Shoulders 5, Whalin 2.
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Weaver 18, Griffith 15, McFarland 15, Webb 11, Gray 10, Clark 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL McLEAN COUNTY 48, LOGAN COUNTY 38
Bailei Walker scored 20 points to help the Lady Cougars win in Russellville.
Makena Rush-Owen hauled in 17 rebounds as McLean County (7-3) captured its seventh straight victory.
Gracie Borders led Logan County with 20 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 9-12-17-10 — 48
LOGAN COUNTY 10-12-4-12 — 38
McLean County (48) — Walker 20, McMahon 8, Rush-Owen 8, Burrough 3, Galloway 2.
Logan County (38) — Borders 20, McKinnis 4, E. Borders 4, Hinton 3, Costello 3, Seiber 2, Perdue 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 60, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 41
Cassidy Morris scored 21 points to lead the Lady Raiders during a loss at St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Trinity slipped to 2-7 overall.
Jaelyn Taylor scored 21 points for Butler County (4-4), which also got 12 points from Taylin Clark and 10 from Taylor Leach.
BUTLER COUNTY 15-23-9-15 — 60
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11-11-3-16 — 41
Butler County (60) — Taylor 21, Clark 12, T. Leach 10, Phelps 8, Cardwell 4, G. Leach 2, Miller 2, Renfrow 1.
Whitesville Trinity (41) — Morris 21, Hibbitt 6, Aull 5, Logsdon 3, McDowell 3, Hatfield 2, Reed 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.