The Owensboro Catholic Aces are headed back to the boys’ state tournament.
Owensboro Catholic jumped out to an early advantage and never looked back Tuesday night, as the Aces upended Owensboro for a 56-45 victory in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game in front of a jam-packed and raucous crowd at the Sportscenter.
It’s just the second time in program history that Catholic has reached the KHSAA state tournament — Riley’s squad from 2015-16 earned the first.
“There’s a point in time this season where if somebody told me we were gonna cut the nets down, I wouldn’t have thought so,” said Riley, who has now won 10 regional titles as a head coach.
“I did think all along it was just gonna come down to us having to get here to this game and have a night against Owensboro.
“There was never a point where I didn’t think we could get to this championship game, but I knew once we got here, we were gonna have to play really well.”
Owensboro Catholic (21-14) — which lost three times to OHS this season — wasted little time out of the gate, surging ahead for a 14-4 lead less than six minutes into the game. The Aces never trailed.
Catholic’s Drew Hartz knocked down a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the period to give his team a 19-8 lead through the first eight minutes. Consecutive 3s from Gray Weaver and Brian Griffith pushed Catholic to a 25-10 advantage with 6:01 left in the second quarter.
Owensboro’s Jaiden Greathouse split a pair of free throws late in the period to draw the Red Devils (21-11) within 27-17, and OHS had an opportunity to cut the lead to single digits — but a Ji Webb block and Brian Griffith running 3 from the top of the key before the horn lifted OCHS to a 30-17 halftime lead.
“Special guys, special guys,” Riley said of the sophomore duo. “Ji’s block at halftime might have been the play of the game. He blocks it, we get to go to the other end, and Brian hits that running 3-pointer. That play right there could be, in some ways, the play of the game.”
Weaver’s 3 with 4:45 left in the third period gave the Aces a 16-point advantage, but the Red Devils used an 11-3 run — capped off by a conventional three-point play by Gavin Wimsatt with a minute left in the quarter — to trim the lead to 38-30.
OHS cut its deficit to seven points just 20 seconds into the fourth quarter but could get no closer the rest of the way.
“We played two different defenses we hadn’t played all year just to try to slow them down,” Riley said. “... We changed up some stuff just to slow the game down and make them spend more time on the offensive end, and we were able to do that.”
“You just got to weather the storm against those guys for a long time.”
Griffith led the Aces’ charge with 12 points and four assists, Hartz finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, Webb posted 11 points with seven boards and five blocks, and Weaver and Andrew Riney recorded 10 points and seven rebounds each.
Catholic shot 44% from the field and 12-of-19 from the foul line (63%) with nine turnovers.
Wimsatt scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and swatted three blocks to lead OHS, which shot 35% from the floor and 13-of-16 at the free-throw line (81%) with nine floor errors. Kenyatta Carbon chipped in 10 points.
With the victory, Catholic advances to face 15th Region winner Martin County (22-12) in the state tournament opening round March 19 at 12:30 p.m.
For now, though, the Aces plan to celebrate.
“It’s a great win,” Riley said. “Nobody has more respect for what that (Owensboro) program’s done over the course of Kentucky high school basketball history, so to beat them, I’m just very pleased and very happy for all Owensboro Catholic people.
“We had so many battles during the year, and just to keep a group of guys together — an unbelievable feeling.”
OWENSBORO 8-9-17-11 — 45
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-11-13-13 — 56
Owensboro (45) — Wimsatt 11, Carbon 10, Greathouse 7, Wales 7, Hagan 4, Owsley 4, Humphrey 2.
Owensboro Catholic (56) — Griffith 12, Hartz 11, Webb 11, Riney 10, Weaver 10, Scales 2.
