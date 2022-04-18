When Jody Hamilton took over as head coach of the Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team in September, he knew he’d have the chance to direct a talented team.
So far, the Hall of Fame Kentucky high school baseball coach has been proven right.
The Aces are ranked fourth in the state in the PBR Kentucky/KHSBCA Power 25, are off to a 14-2 start to the 2022 campaign and most recently captured the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic title with a victory over Edmonson County on Thursday. However, Hamilton said, there haven’t been any talks of mid-season celebrations just yet.
“Our ambitions are a little higher than winning regional tournaments of any kind,” he said, “but we use it as a stepping stone. We use it to prepare for the rest of the season.
“I really don’t think (rankings) have ever been mentioned. We’re business-like, and we just try to come out and do things that help us get better.”
Hamilton cited his pitchers as a major reason for the Aces’ success so far.
Catholic relies on a deep rotation that includes seniors Alex Castlen (0.39 earned-run average, 19 strikeouts, 18 innings, 3-0 record); E Munsey (1.40 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 15 innings, 2-0); Hayden Ward (2.80 ERA, eight strikeouts, 15 innings, 3-1); and Sam McFarland (4.30 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings, 1-0 with one save). Other key hurlers for Catholic are juniors Wyatt Jenkins (1.17 ERA, 11 strikeouts, six innings); Grant Parson (2.17 ERA, eight strikeouts, 9 2/3 innings, 2-1); and Jamison Wall (3.65 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings, one save).
Castlen’s ERA puts him at 16th in the state’s statistical leaders.
“We’re figuring out rotations, and I still think pitching’s been our thing that’s kept us in games,” Hamilton said. “We’re getting more used to maybe what our identity’s going to be as an offensive and defensive team.
“It always starts with the players. They have a great work ethic and a desire to get better. That makes any coach’s job a lot easier.”
The Aces are no slouches on offense, either.
Senior Luke Evans is hitting a team-best .455 at the plate with 25 runs, 13 runs batted in, six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 13 stolen bases. His run totals put him 10th in the commonwealth.
Catholic also has three other rotation batters hitting better than .350: McFarland (.378, 13 RBIs, 13 runs, four doubles); Mundy (.366, 10 RBIs, four doubles, three triples); and Munsey (.357, 15 RBIs, 12 runs, 10 walks drawn).
As a team, the Aces are hitting .323 and are third in Kentucky in triples (10) and 20th in doubles (27).
“Offensively, we just want to get more consistent,” Hamilton said. “We just want to try to go out and keep trying to do the things we’ve been doing, and be even a little bit more consistent.”
Catholic hasn’t looked too far ahead into the season, and Aces coaches have been pleased with their focus as they compete with some of the top teams in the state.
“I think we have competed at the state level with the teams we’ve played,” he said. “Whether or not we get to the state tournament will be figured out later on. As far as do we feel like we can compete? We feel like we do on that level.
“If you can compete in our region, we think we can compete with anybody in the state. Even just our district — it’s widely known that our district is one of the most competitive in the state.”
