Cole Blandford and Joe Fusco scored two goals apiece to lift Owensboro Catholic to a 7-3 boys' high school soccer victory over Butler County on Monday at OCHS's Independence Field.
Additional goes for the Aces (5-5-1) came from Austin Martin, Matt Murphy and Hayden Thomas. Catholic got assists from Blandford, Lance Dickens, Dominic Ranallo and Davis Conner.
Lance Reffitt recorded three goalkeeper saves for OCHS, and Caleb Ranallo had one.
Butler County slipped to 0-11-1.
GIRLS' SOCCEROHIO COUNTY 3, UHA 1
Keely Addington had a goal and an assist to lift Ohio County past visiting University Heights Academy in Hartford.
Ella Gaddis and Carley Embry also scored for the Lady Eagles (7-4), who got six saves from goalkeeper Gracie Hall.
VOLLEYBALLOHIO COUNTYTURNS BACK TRINITY
Camryn Kennedy had 13 assists, four aces and seven digs to help Ohio County defeat visiting Whitesville Trinity 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 in Hartford.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Eagles (10-6) were Caroline Law (17 assists), Anna Law (12 kills, 13 digs), Kaitlyn Sampson (11 kills, 7 digs), Adrianna Joiner (7 kills) and Sarah Bratcher (10 digs).
CATHOLIC REACHES ALL 'A' SEMIFINALS
Owensboro Catholic won four matches before being defeated by Covington Holy Cross in the semifinals of the All 'A' Classic small-school state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
The Lady Aces beat Clinton County (16-25, 25-18, 25-13), Washington County (20-25, 25-17, 25-23), Wolfe County (25-16, 25-18) and Caldwell County (25-14, 16-25, 25-21).
Holy Cross edged Catholic 14-25, 25-16, 30-28.
Stat leaders for OCHS were Cecilia Clemens (8 aces, 14 kills, 130 assists, 7 blocks, 18 digs), Isabelle Wright (4 aces, 28 kills, 6 blocks, 16 digs), Cassidy Towery (6 aces, 37 kills, 3 assists, 5 blocks, 17 digs), Jenna Glenn (3 aces, 35 digs), Cate Sites (2 aces, 26 kills, 10 blocks), Hayden Bickett (11 digs), Madeline Castlen (6 aces, 27 kills, 10 blocks, 3 digs), Allie Hamilton (3 aces, 10 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs), Shelby Durham (3 digs) and Clara Bach (2 assists, 3 digs).
Clemens and Wright were named to the all-tournament team.
DAVIESS INTAYLOR COUNTY THROW-DOWN
Daviess County won two matches and lost three in the Taylor County Throw-Down over the weekend in Campbellsville.
DC beat John Hardin (25-19, 23-25, 15-12) and Marion County (28-22, 23-25, 15-12) and lost to Pulaski County (22-25, 21-25), Frederick Douglass (13-25, 19-25) and Allen County-Scottsville (18-25, 16-25).
Lady Panthers stat leaders were Hannah Axley (48 assists, 19 digs), Ryann Keller (36 assists, 2 kills, 4 blocks), Kinsley Phelps (21 kills, 8 digs, 7 blocks), Jasmine Beasley (5 digs, 8 kills, 7 blocks), Elizabeth Moore (2 aces, 4 digs, 25 kills, 3 blocks), Ashton Johnson (18 digs, 21 kills, 3 blocks), Kloee Phelps (5 aces, 33 digs, 11 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks), Delaney Evans (2 aces, 11 digs), Kendal Goetz (4 aces, 50 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists), Chea Bowers (2 aces, 30 digs, 2 assists) and Kayla Clark (19 digs).
