The Owensboro Catholic baseball team won its third straight game with a 9-1 victory against Breckinridge County on Friday at Chautauqua Park.
Alex Castlen, Sam McFarland and Braden Mundy drove in two runs apiece for the Aces (3-0).
Breckinridge County fell to 1-2.
THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
OWENSBORO 16, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 4
Elli Embry clubbed a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Devils to a five-inning win in Madisonville.
Sophie Moorman collected three RBIs for Owensboro (1-1), while Catie Jewell plated four runs and Emmi Connor scored three times.
Lindsey Gibson added a pair of doubles for OHS.
