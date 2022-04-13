Alex Castlen and Parker Heistand drove in two runs apiece to lift Owensboro Catholic to a 12-6 baseball win over McLean County in the first round of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Tuesday at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Heistand, Luke Evans and E Munsey scored two runs each for the Aces (13-2), who also got doubles from Castlen and John Michael Frey.
HB Whitaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cougars (5-7). Will Logsdon added two RBIs, and Connor Mitchuson scored twice.
McLEAN COUNTY 300 000 3 — 6 6 4
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 252 003 x — 12 5 3
WP-Ward. LP-Rice. 2B-Castlen, Frey (O).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 2, OHIO COUNTY 1
Brett Hoskins drove in one run as the Eagles fell in Harned.
Ohio County (8-7) was victimized by four errors.
Breck County improved to 9-5.
OHIO COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1 2 4
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 000 100 1 — 2 4 2
WP-Seeger. LP-Farris.
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 4, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 1
Baylee Estes went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Lily Roberts struck out nine batters in the Lady Hornets’ 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic first-round win at Parents Park.
Ella House finished 2-for-3 for Hancock County (14-1).
Allie Barnett drove in a run for the Lady Raiders (7-5)
TRINITY 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
HANCOCK COUNTY 011 101 x — 4 7 0
WP-Li. Roberts. LP-Graham. 3B-Estes (H).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 18, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Ruth Jones, Maci Merritt and Tyranda Stuart drove in two runs apiece in the Lady Aces’ 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic first-round win at Parents Park.
Lilli Grant and Bailey Hamilton added two hits and two runs apiece for Catholic (9-5), and Brooke Hamilton and Addison Tignor scored two runs each.
McLean County fell to 0-10.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 — 0 0 6
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (11)7x — 18 10 0
WP-Hatchett. LP-Johnson. 2B-Grant (OC).
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
The Aces won in Greenville behind singles wins from Davis Brocato, Patrick Hauke, Cooper Danzer, Houston Danzer and Tucker Ray.
Catholic’s doubles winners included Danzer-Danzer, Brett Conder-Ray and Hauke-Matthew Hyland.
Muhlenberg County’s singles victor was Paxton Evitts.
APOLLO 7, CLOVERPORT 0
The Eagles rolled at Centre Court with singles wins by Maddox Tucker, Jake Patton, Harvey Panuelo, Taw Moo and Nee Kpaw.
Apollo’s doubles victories came from Tucker-Patton and Moo-Kpaw.
OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The Red Devils swept the competition at Centre Court with singles victories from John Clay Ford, Jeremy Gilihan, Nicholas Plemmons, Ridley Cecil and Sam Busse.
OHS’s doubles winners included Gilihan-Plemmons and Cecil-Busse. Other points were by default.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces got singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Elizabeth Hayden, Olivia Hayden, Aisha Merchant and Katelyn Mitchell for a sweep in Greenville.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Olivia Hayden-Merchant, Claire Augenstein-Mitchell and Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden.
APOLLO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The E-Gals were victorious at Center Court, garnering singles victories from Ella Hayden and Emmie Kate Williams.
Apollo’s doubles winners were Morgan Shook-Maddie Ebelhar. Other points came via default.
OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The Lady Devils earned the sweep at Centre Court, getting singles wins from Chase Mather and Riley Hunt.
Owensboro’s doubles winners were Ellie Watson-Ella Carter. Other points were by default.
