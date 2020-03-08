Brian Griffith and Ji Webb scored 14 points apiece to lead the Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ basketball team to a 57-40 victory over McLean County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament on Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
With the victory, the Aces (20-14) advance to Tuesday’s championship game to face Owensboro (21-10) at 7 p.m.
“Just excited for all of our kids to have this opportunity to play for a regional championship,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said afterward. “It doesn’t get much better than that. This is what we all do it for — to get ready for this game.”
Catholic jumped out to a quick start, scoring eight of the game’s first 10 points to build an early advantage. The Cougars (22-12) answered in the form of a 7-2 run, cutting the deficit to 10-9 on Brady Dame’s layup with 1:59 left in the opening frame.
From there, however, Griffith scored a pair of baskets and assisted on Webb’s layup with 7.5 seconds remaining to give the Aces an 18-11 lead through the first eight minutes.
Catholic’s Drew Hartz, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half, knocked down a 3-pointer on an assist from Webb with 1:43 left in the second period, putting his team ahead 26-17 at intermission.
“Drew hit some big shots right off the bat,” Riley said. “He hits those shots, kind of gets us going. Ji was a force inside. We got it to him, some good things happened.”
Consecutive baskets by Webb and Gray Weaver pushed the Aces’ lead to 30-17 less than three minutes into the third quarter, but back-to-back scores from McLean County’s Jacob Clark trimmed the deficit to eight points with four minutes left in the frame.
A 3-pointer and layup from Griffith, along with a layup from Andrew Riney, helped Catholic build a 37-23 lead through three quarters.
The Aces surged to a 51-31 lead when Webb corralled an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 3:29 left in the game.
Logan Patterson drilled a 3 to bring the Cougars within 53-36 with 2:10 remaining, but the Aces were able to hold a 17-point margin until the end of the contest.
“I thought, defensively, we were really good,” Riley said. “Holding them to 40 points is a big key.”
Riney finished with 11 points for the Aces, while Patterson led the Cougars with a game-best 22 points. Clark added 10 points for McLean County.
“We played hard,” Cougars coach Darren Lynam said. “They’re a really good team. Tim’s assembled a really good team. He’s a good, quality coach, and they played well. I didn’t think we played that bad, but they beat us tonight.”
Despite the loss, Lynam was proud of the year his team experienced.
“We’ve accomplished quite a bit,” he said, noting the school-record 22 victories and the Cougars’ first regional tournament win sincr 1984 on Wednesday. “... We had really good senior leadership the whole year. We had eight seniors and they all led in their own way. They have worked for this year for a long time.
“I hope they have set the standard for the younger guys for years to come. We’re hoping this isn’t just a one-year thing. We’re trying to change the culture there at McLean County, and we hope this is the first step in doing it.”
McLEAN COUNTY 11-6-6-17 — 40
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-7-11-20 — 57
McLean County (40) —Patterson 22, Clark 10, Dame 4, Brackett 2, Englehardt 2.
Owensboro Catholic (57) — Griffith 14, Webb 14, Riney 11, Hartz 10, Weaver 5, Scales 3.
