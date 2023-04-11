CALHOUN — Owensboro Catholic rallied late to force extra innings, and the Aces scored on an error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to capture a 3-2 walk-off victory over Hancock County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday night at McLean County High School.
With the win, Catholic (8-4) advances to the tournament championship game to face McLean County (6-6), which advanced with a 6-1 victory over Edmonson County earlier Monday.
The winner will move on to the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament at the end of April at Campbellsville High School.
Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh frame, Deuce Sims led off with a walk, followed by a double from Houston Flynn. Two batters later, Mason Moser hit a ground ball up the middle for an RBI base hit. Brady Atwell then clubbed another RBI single on an 0-2 count to tie the contest at 2-2.
Hancock County (9-4) forced an inning-ending double play to keep Catholic from plating any further runs.
The Hornets’ Cole Dixon and Kaleb Keown led off the top of the eighth with consecutive singles before the Aces forced three straight outs.
No other runners reached scoring position until the bottom of the ninth, when Barrett Evans drew a leadoff walk, Moser singled, and Atwell was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs on the board.
Parker Heistand closed the game out with a ground ball to third, which led to a Hancock County error and brought Evans home for the walk-off victory.
Hancock County opened the game’s scoring in the top of the fourth when Kaleb Keown led off with a walk, stole second and then later scored when Austin Volocko singled to left field and forced a Catholic error.
The Hornets went ahead 2-0 in the top of the fifth on another error by the Aces when Dixon reached safely and drove in Keown, who had gotten on with a base hit.
Moser finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Catholic, Flynn went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Jamison Wall added a pair of hits.
Evans earned the pitching win in relief, striking out five batters and allowing two hits in four shutout innings. He came in for Aces starter Grant Parson, who finished with 10 strikeouts with no earned runs on three hits with a walk in five innings.
Dixon went 2-for-4 to pace the Hornets, while starting pitcher Brock Tindle struck out nine batters with two earned runs on five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 110 000 — 2 5 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 201 — 3 7 3
WP-Evans. LP-Willis. 2B-Flynn (OC).
