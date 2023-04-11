CALHOUN — Owensboro Catholic rallied late to force extra innings, and the Aces scored on an error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to capture a 3-2 walk-off victory over Hancock County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday night at McLean County High School.

With the win, Catholic (8-4) advances to the tournament championship game to face McLean County (6-6), which advanced with a 6-1 victory over Edmonson County earlier Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.