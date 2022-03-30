Sam McFarland went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a pair of runs, and Brady Atwell finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 7-2 district baseball victory over Daviess County on a cool and windy Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Aces (7-1, 1-0 in 9th District), who led 2-1 before striking for four runs in the fifth inning — giving Catholic an advantage it never relinquished.
“I was really proud,” first-year Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said afterward. “We had some really, really good, quality at-bats. ... We scored a run right off the bat, which is always big.
“Sam had a really great game. All up and down the lineup, we had some really good at-bats.”
Catholic wasted little time out of the gate, with Luke Evans leading off the bottom of the first with a triple. He then scored on E Munsey’s RBI groundout for the 1-0 lead.
The Panthers (6-2, 0-1) responded in the top of the third when Decker Renfrow clubbed a double and then, after DC loaded the bases with consecutive walks, scored when Lake Wilson was hit by a pitch.
However, Catholic had an answer in the bottom of the third. Grant Parson drew a bases-loaded walk of his own to plate Braden Mundy, who got on with a double.
The Aces broke the game open in the fifth, getting RBIs from Alex Castlen, John Michael Frey, Parker Heistand and Evans to surge ahead for a 6-1 edge.
DC scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh when Brock Brubaker drove in Renfrow — but the Panthers could get no closer from there.
“We’re getting better,” Hamilton said. “We’re learning. We’re finding out what our identity is. In the beginning, we were a different swinging-type team, and we’re getting a lot better at what I want to do.”
Hayden Ward picked up the pitching win for Catholic, giving up one run on five hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks in four innings. Jamison Wall entered in relief, giving up three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
“I was proud of my pitching,” Hamilton said. “Hayden didn’t have his best stuff, obviously, and he battled and stayed in there, gave up the one run. I thought Jamison came in and did a really good job throwing strikes right away. That’s all it takes.”
Mundy also finished 2-for-4 for Catholic.
Renfrow went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs to pace DC, and Cason Troutman added a pair of hits as well.
“I didn’t think we played bad necessarily,” Panthers coach Austin Clay said. “They’re a good team. We gave them a couple of outs, not necessarily by making errors but just plays we could’ve made. Good teams like that, you can’t give them anything.”
Still, Clay said, he was pleased with his squad’s resiliency throughout the game.
“We’ve had pretty good energy all year long,” he said. “It was good to see. We’ve been down in games before and come back, so we have the feeling that we’re never out of a game. I was glad to see that — that we stayed in the game — but I expected that.”
Catholic returns to action Wednesday with a home matchup against South Spencer (Ind.), while DC plays again Thursday when the Panthers host Bowling Green.
DAVIESS COUNTY 001 000 1 — 2 8 2
OWENSBORO CATH. 101 041 x — 7 10 1
WP-Ward. LP-Payne. 2B-Castlen, McFarland, Mundy (O), Renfrow (D). 3B-Evans (O).
(0) comments
