Ji Webb poured in 32 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to an 85-76 boys basketball win Saturday at the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout in Bowling Green.
Brian Griffith produced 23 points for Catholic (12-10), and Jari Barber finished with 10 points.
Braden Smith scored 24 points for Thomas Nelson (12-8), and Andrew Hogan tallied 20 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC20 22 21 22 — 85
THOMAS NELSON7 16 21 32 — 76
Owensboro Catholic (85) — Webb 32, Griffith 23, Barber 10, Gray 9, Carrico 7, Clark 2, Sims 2.
Thomas Nelson (76) — Smith 24, Hogan 20, Brown 8, Downing 8, Coomes 6, Keene 6, Downs 4.
DAVIESS COUNTY 92, BETHLEHEM 60
Devonte McCampbell recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Panthers’ blowout win at home.
Gage Phelps scored 19 points for DC (9-13), Max Dees added 18 points, and Houston Oberst finished with 12 points.
Casey Steadman led Bethlehem (9-12) with 17 points, Hayden Osborne had 14 points, and Nicholas Culver added 10 points.
BETHLEHEM10 15 15 20 — 60
DAVIESS COUNTY17 23 23 29 — 92
Bethlehem (60) — Steadman 17, Osborne 14, Culver 10, Porter 8, Kuntz 4, Kliffe 3, Brady 2, Logsdon 2.
Daviess County (92) — McCampbell 23, Phelps 19, Dees 18, Oberst 12, Payne 5, Ayer 4, Moss 3, Tomes 3, McCain 2, Quisenberry 2, Maysey 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 65, LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE 44Landon Huff scored 16 points to lead the Raiders at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Gavin Howard posted 14 points for Trinity (12-10), and Landon Smith chipped in 10 points.
Alloune Gaye scored 13 points for Louisville Collegiate (10-11).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY8 27 11 19 — 65
LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE8 12 10 14 — 44
Whitesville Trinity (65) — Huff 16, Howard 14, Smith 10, Wright 8, Aull 6, Payne 4, Hernandez 3, Mills 2, Goetz 1, Hatfield 1.
Louisville Collegiate (44) — Gaye 13, Holbrook 8, Ragland 6, Thacker 6, Brown 4, Friedman 4, MacGregor 3.
McLEAN COUNTY 58, FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN 23Jaxon Floyd and Caleb Stein each scored nine points as the Cougars rolled in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
With the win, McLean County improved to 14-8.
Logan Nix scored nine points for Foundation Christian (0-16).
McLEAN COUNTY17 13 11 17 — 58
FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN3 2 10 8 — 23
McLean County (56) — Floyd 9, Stein 9, Scott 7, Dame 6, Haerle 6, Lee 6, Patrick 6, Cline 3, Riley 2, Ward 2, Mason 2.
Foundation Christian (23) — Nix 9, Stewart 5, Jurnigan 6, Barber 3.
GIRLS
WEBSTER COUNTY 49, DAVIESS COUNTY 39Katie Mewes scored 13 points as the Lady Panthers fell in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
DC slipped to 13-9.
Raigan Price led Webster County (13-7) with 24 points, and Brooke Shepherd had 10 points.
WEBSTER COUNTY11 14 11 13 — 49
DAVIESS COUNTY12 0 16 11 — 39
Webster County (49) — Price 24, Shepherd 10, Hinton 5, Cates 4, Rakestraw 4, Shoulders 2.
Daviess County (39) — Mewes 13, Spurrier 9, Hoagland 6, Payne 5, Ayer 4, Beehn 2.
