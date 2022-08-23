Luke Pfeifer scored on an assist from Joseph Kurtz with 1:13 remaining to help the Owensboro Catholic High School boys soccer team earn a 4-4 draw in a back-and-forth matchup against Webster County on Monday night at OCHS’s Independence Field.

The goal capped off a furious game-tying effort by the Aces (3-1-2), who fell behind 4-3 following back-to-back goals by Webster County’s Rodrigo Jimenez within the last 10 minutes. Before that, Catholic hadn’t trailed all game.

