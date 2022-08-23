Luke Pfeifer scored on an assist from Joseph Kurtz with 1:13 remaining to help the Owensboro Catholic High School boys soccer team earn a 4-4 draw in a back-and-forth matchup against Webster County on Monday night at OCHS’s Independence Field.
The goal capped off a furious game-tying effort by the Aces (3-1-2), who fell behind 4-3 following back-to-back goals by Webster County’s Rodrigo Jimenez within the last 10 minutes. Before that, Catholic hadn’t trailed all game.
Just like the flow of the game, OCHS coach Andy Donohoe said, it was an uneven outing for his squad.
“I thought there was certainly room for improvement on the defensive side of things,” he said. “I thought we showed great resolve to keep coming back when we needed to come back, and I thought we were naive in moments as well.
“A lot of learning lessons, teaching moments, for us in that game — how we could manage it when we did take the lead, maybe some complacency at times — but (Webster County) had enough about them that they could really push us. It was a game of attrition at times, and we had to keep going, keep going.”
The Aces’ Brody Martin finished with a pair of goals, including the game-opening score on a lob shot from the edge of the box after an assist by Austin Martin in the seventh minute.
Twelve minutes later, the Trojans (0-3-2) answered on a goal from Evan DeLamar.
Brody Martin scored again in the 23rd minute on another assist from Austin Martin, giving the Aces a 2-1 advantage.
“It doesn’t matter if he misses a chance, he’ll come back and back and back,” Donohoe said of Brody Martin, who now has a team-best seven goals on the year. “He has that innate thing, you can’t teach that. That’s all him. He was outstanding. He chased everything down, he created things, he scored great goals for us. He was probably our best player on the field tonight.”
Webster County’s Pasacual Alonzo scored with 3:10 left in the first half, leading to a 2-2 draw at intermission.
Neither team struck again until Austin Martin broke free up the left side on an assist from Brody Martin, weaved through a pair of defenders on his way into the box and scored with 10:13 to go.
From there, however, Jimenez connected on back-to-back goals on free kicks less than four minutes apart, with his second score pushing the Trojans ahead 4-3 and setting the stage for the Aces’ final attempts.
“They took the lead with about five minutes to go,” Donohoe said, “and at that stage, we went, ‘OK, we’re running against the grains of sand here.’ Even though we got the equalizer in that short period, we had a few more chances too that could’ve gone our way.
“Overall, it’s probably a fair result. You always want to win a game, but sometimes you’ve got to take your knocks and learn from them, and hopefully we’re better on Thursday.”
Catholic finished with a 20-8 edge in shots, including an 8-5 lead in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Parker Jones collected two saves, as well.
The Aces return to action Thursday when they host Owensboro in a 9th District tilt, and Donohoe simply wants his players to learn from Monday’s outing.
“Obviously, a couple of the goals I thought were defendable and better than how we defended them,” he said. “In the second half, we tweaked a few things and the guys were much better in the second half. We’ll take the positives from it and then we’ll learn from the other bits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.