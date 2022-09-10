Vince Carrico refused to be denied Friday night.

The Owensboro Catholic sophomore scored the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Brady Atwell with 25.7 seconds left, lifting the Aces to a 21-17 victory over rival Owensboro in an instant classic in front of a packed house at Steele Stadium.

