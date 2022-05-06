Alex Castlen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three runs, and Sam McFarland finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while also pitching No. 6 Owensboro Catholic to a 9-1 district baseball victory against Daviess County on a soggy Thursday afternoon at DCHS.
On the mound, McFarland struck out six batters while giving up only one earned run and scattering four hits with two walks in the complete-game effort.
OCHS coach Jody Hamilton was pleased with his team’s early effort — the Aces led 8-0 through three innings — but admitted that they didn’t close out the way he wanted.
“I thought Sam was really focused tonight,” he said. “Hitting-wise, we were really focused and then we kind of let up there. That’s the part that kind of upset me. When you get a team down eight or nine runs, you’re supposed to put them away. Against good teams, they can come back.
“Other than that, I thought we swung the bats well from top to bottom. We had some guys that made nice plays.”
Hamilton said he challenged McFarland, who has pitched against Louisville Trinity, Louisville Male and Pensacola County (Fla.) already this season.
“Sam’s been challenged all year long,” Hamilton said. “... I think it was good for him to understand where I’m coming from and not take anybody too lightly.
“They’ve got good players, we’ve got good players. It was just a good game for us, both pitching and hitting.”
Luke Evans led the game off with a triple in the top of the first and then scored on McFarland’s RBI base hit. Alex Castlen’s RBI double moments later gave the Aces (21-4, 5-0 in 9th District) an early 2-0 advantage.
Six runs in the third cemented Catholic’s lead.
Evans drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an error, Castlen clubbed a two-run double with the bases loaded, Brady Atwell hit a two-RBI base hit, and Grant Parson added an RBI single to put the Aces ahead 8-0.
Parker Heistand hit an RBI double in the fifth to close out Catholic’s scoring.
The Panthers (18-7, 4-2) plated their lone run in the sixth frame when Decker Renfrow was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Brock Brubaker’s single and then scored on Layton Huskisson’s RBI fielder’s choice.
“They’re a good team,” DCHS coach Austin Clay said of Catholic. “We made some mistakes. You make some mistakes against a good team, you’re not going to give yourself a shot. (McFarland) is a good pitcher, he commanded two pitches really well tonight.
“We can play better all the way around. They were just the better team.”
Atwell and Parson finished with two hits apiece, while Evans and Lincoln Ferguson each scored two runs. The Aces notched 15 hits in total.
“Just being focused when you go to the plate,” Hamilton said of his team’s offensive approach. “You’ve got to lock in and take what the pitcher gives you and try not to do something with it like we did with an eight-run lead — everybody swings straight up. We hit some good pop-ups, but I’m not a pop-up guy.
“I just want to get more consistent, especially early in the game. We had two errors in the first inning today. ... I would like us to come out and relax a little bit and breathe, and be ready to play right off the bat. I think that would make me feel a little bit better.”
OWENSBORO CATH. 206 010 0 — 9 15 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
WP-McFarland. LP-Payne. 2B-Castlen 2, Munsey, Heistand (OC).
