Brian Griffith scored 17 points and Parker Gray tallied 16 points as the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball team took a 63-55 overtime victory over Hancock County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic semifinals on Tuesday in Cloverport.
Luke Beickman added 10 points for the Aces (11-1), who outscored the Hornets 10-2 in the extra period.
Ryan Ogle scored a game-high 20 points for Hancock County (7-5), and Kaleb Keown finished with 18 points.
Catholic advances to face McLean County in the All ‘A’ regional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday in Cloverport.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 14 13 12 10 — 63
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 18 11 17 2 — 55
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Griffith 17, Gray 16, Beickman 10, T. Carrico 9, Sims 4, Frick 3, V. Carrico 2, Hobgood 2.
Hancock County (55) — Ogle 20, Keown 18, Dixon 8, Powers 5, Brown 3, Ferry 1,
McLEAN COUNTY 66, CLOVERPORT 30
Brodie Cline scored 19 points to lead the Cougars in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic semifinals in Cloverport.
Jaxon Floyd posted 14 points for McLean County (12-3), with Cruz Lee and Gunnar Revelett chipping in 10 points apiece. The Cougars advance to play Owensboro Catholic in the All ‘A’ regional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cole Weatherholt scored 14 points to lead the Aces (2-13).
McLEAN COUNTY 19 22 14 11 — 66
CLOVERPORT 1 14 10 5 — 30
McLean County (66) — Cline 19, Floyd 14, C. Lee 10, Revelett 10, Ward 6, J. Lee 5, Patrick 2.
Cloverport (30) — Weatherholt 14, Lagadinos 9, Emery 4, Hall 2, Poole 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 57, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 52
Landon Huff recorded 18 points to lead the Raiders to a win at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Landon Smith scored 13 points, and Nathan Hernandez added 10 points for Trinity (7-4).
Madox Jernigan led the Mustangs (2-11) with 11 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9 8 19 16 — 52
Muhlenberg County (52) — Jernigan 11, Coats 9, Ray 8, Sommers 8, Randall 5, Jarvis 4, Reynolds 4, Brannon 3.
Trinity (57) — Huff 18, Smith 13, Hernandez 10, Goetz 8, Mills 8.
BUTLER COUNTY 60, APOLLO 26
Ty Price scored 23 points to lead the Bears in a victory in Morgantown.
With the win, Butler County improved to 9-5.
Zjhan Tutt scored nine points for Apollo (1-10).
BUTLER COUNTY 20 14 19 7 — 60
Apollo (26) — Tutt 9, Kelly 5, Dixon 4, Stites 4, Eans 2, Hardin 2.
Butler County (60) — Price 23, Castlen 10, Deweese 6, Laughing 6, Rice 6, Hudson 4, Akers 3, Grubb 2.
GIRLS HENDERSON COUNTY 76, APOLLO 36
Kennedy Lane scored a game-best 18 points as the E-Gals fell in Henderson.
Jennifer Lee added eight points and eight rebounds for Apollo (4-11).
Brooklyn Gibson and Jarie Thomas scored 15 points apiece for Henderson County (8-3).
HENDERSON COUNTY 22 16 25 13 — 76
Apollo (36) — Lane 18, Lee 8, Whitlock 5, Sapp 3, Survant 2.
Henderson County (76) — Gibson 15, Thomas 15, Kemp 12, Lacer 10, Rideout 6, Sprinkles 5, Veal 4, Green 3.
