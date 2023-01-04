Brian Griffith scored 17 points and Parker Gray tallied 16 points as the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball team took a 63-55 overtime victory over Hancock County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic semifinals on Tuesday in Cloverport.

Luke Beickman added 10 points for the Aces (11-1), who outscored the Hornets 10-2 in the extra period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.