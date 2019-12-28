Ken Ackerman hit his 10th career hole-in-one on Tuesday at Windridge Country Club.
Ackerman aced the 153-yard No. 13 hole, using a 5-wood.
Witnessing the feat were Tommy Jones, Tyson Jones and Vince Frey.
