The Kentucky High School Athletic Association won’t be adding a shot clock to high school basketball games in 2022-23, but some local coaches aren’t against the idea of adding it if schools have the necessary resources to implement them.
Results from a statewide survey conducted by the KHSAA, in which 75% of members completed, the majority of programs are against adding a shot clock despite the National Federation of State High School Athletic Associations authorizing the use of a 35-second shot clock for next year. The vote was 115-97 against adding a shot clock for boys basketball and 117-88 against it for girls — but the door certainly remains open for the future.
“This is certainly not the end of shot clock discussion, but at least for 2022-23, the Board agreed the support simply was not there,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, estimating that it could cost each school around $4,000 for the physical clocks and paying someone to operate them. “It is a much bigger issue than just a few blowout games or situations. Our schools are somewhat concerned about the costs, but more importantly, they are concerned with getting reliable game-day staff on a night-in and night-out basis and at all levels of play to manage yet another game management position with the shot clock.
“We will continue to communicate and gather data from our schools in future years and make decisions based on that data.”
When the topic comes back around for discussion, Owensboro High School boys coach Rod Drake is in favor of it.
“I always thought it would prepare kids for the next level,” he said. “I’m for it. I can see it preparing our kids for college.”
Eventually, Drake added, he can envision the shot clock making its way to local gymnasiums the same way rules start in the NBA, only to be adopted by the NCAA and then later by high schools. The NCAA introduced a 45-second shot clock in the mid-1980s, reduced it to 35 seconds nearly 10 years later and then trimmed it to 30 seconds in the 2015-16 season.
“Eventually, it’ll change,” Drake said. “It takes some time for those things to work their way down, but it didn’t take long for the 3-point line to trickle down, either. It’ll change the way teams play, but I think it’s a good thing.”
Currently, eight states — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington — have used shot clocks, though they aren’t members of the NFHS rules committee.
Owensboro Catholic boys coach Tim Riley would also like to see it added in Kentucky, but he knows there are more nuances to the situation.
“I don’t know that (all schools) have the resources,” Riley said. “We’ve been lucky here at Catholic High to have the people to help, but I’ve been at schools where finding a person to run a shot clock would be hard. That was my only concern. It’s so much harder than a regular score clock, like knowing exactly when the ball touches the rim. I like the idea of it, but there’s so much more to it.”
Even though it would change the way he coaches, Riley said, he’s in favor of adding a shot clock — but he’s unsure of how long that will take.
“Right now, you get four shot clocks — the end of the first quarter, end of the second quarter, end of the third quarter and end of the fourth quarter,” he said. “If you add a shot clock, it adds a whole lot more times when you’ve got to get a shot off. To another extent, I think it adds more on the referees’ shoulders, as well.
“I think it’ll be a little while until we see a shot clock. I doubt it’ll be in my coaching lifetime.”
Catholic girls coach Michael Robertson doesn’t feel strongly one way or another, but he knows adding a shot clock would create advantages and disadvantages.
“I do think it’ll put a strain on schools, but at the same time I don’t think it’s going to speed the game up,” he said. “The scores aren’t going to be higher because of the shot clock, they’ll probably be lower. It makes people have to play a little bit quicker, but you have to execute your offense a lot better.”
Robertson can also see circumstances when quality teams’ leads can balloon into massive blowouts.
“There’s going to be a bigger discrepancy between scores when it’s good teams versus bad teams,” he said. “If you’re beating a team by 20 and you still have the shot clock, you still have to keep playing and
aking shots.”
Muhlenberg County girls coach Mike Harper is intrigued by the prospect of adding a shot clock but also acknowledged the hurdles in the way.
“I don’t know if the same person would be able to run the regular clock and the shot clock at the same time,” he said. “A lot of people have trouble getting one person to run the clock, so it’d be interesting to see if they do anything in the coming future.
“I think it would change things a little bit, but it might be a good thing. If a shot clock’s coming, and I think it is at some point, I think it’d be an exciting change for high school basketball.”
