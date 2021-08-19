For three nights a week, adults rule the fields at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening throughout the fall, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department hosts its two competitive adult softball leagues on Kentucky Legend Fields at Fisher Park — the former site of the KHSAA state softball tournament, as well as the current host for a number of summer youth tournaments.
With 11 teams competing in the co-ed division and 15 squads in the men’s division, it’s not uncommon to see the park full of softball players and spectators — a trend that longtime softball coach and player Robert Thompson is enjoying.
“The younger generation is starting to pick back up,” said Thompson, who turns 53 on Thursday. “For years, it was seven or eight teams, and it wasn’t real competitive. They had a competitive league and a rec league, but then you only had two teams who wanted to play in the upper (league) and all the other ones wanted to play it lower.
“Now, everybody’s just together in the intermediate league.”
Which makes for an interesting dynamic. For some teams, their top priority is winning. For others, it’s about having fun and getting exercise. Most squads fall somewhere in the middle.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t rivalries, though.
“It’s laid back but competitive,” said Sean Warren, 32, who plays on a men’s competitive team with coworkers from Owensboro Municipal Utilities. “There’s a Kenergy team out here, and our goal is to beat them — that’s about it.”
The unaffiliated OMU squad, which is in its first year of the league, practices once a week. It’s enough to stay competitive, Warren noted, but not overkill.
“All in all, it’s pretty laid back,” he said. “We want to win, but we’re out here to have fun.”
His teammate, Michael Hayden, agreed.
“One of the guys we work with talked about having a softball team, and I always wanted to play on one,” said Hayden, 25, who played baseball growing up. “I thought it was a good idea, and here we are.”
Then there are success-laden, veteran teams like Texas Roadhouse. The group, sponsored by the restaurant, has played for 31 years — as long as the Owensboro location has been open.
“Most of these guys are in their 40s, late 30s,” said Thompson, who’s coached and played on the team since its inception. “Most of them’s played for me 14, 16 years. It’s more of a competitive thing than anything. We don’t like to lose, and we want to stay on top.”
Texas Roadhouse has won several league titles in both co-ed and men’s competition, Thompson added, and he attributes it to adding a solid rotation of players over time.
“Over the years, the team’s been so competitive,” he said. “As the 50-year-olds — the guys I played with in high school — they slowly dwindled off and we ended up getting sons and cousins and nephews. Then over the years, with just the team name, we’ve had guys and girls come out and want to join.”
Few teams have the pedigree that Thompson’s squad does, he said, but he’s glad to see so many people coming out to play the sport he loves.
“There’s three really competitive teams and probably four or five that are right there,” he said. “Then there’s several who are trying to get going.”
Seeing the players’ enjoyment on the field is undeniable, and it’s even a good time for the spectators in attendance.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Sherry Taylor, 38, who visited Fisher Park to cheer some friends who were playing. “When the weather’s nice, like tonight, it’s good to bring a chair and just hang out. It’s just a really cool atmosphere.”
More information about adult recreational leagues can be found at owensboroparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.