Two years ago, sports came to a screeching halt.
At the high school level, the KHSAA State Basketball Tournaments were postponed in mid-March, then later canceled for good. The entire 2020 spring sports schedule was wiped out.
No games, no practices, no school — the COVID-19 pandemic paused it all.
College and professional leagues suffered the same fate, with outside-the-box solutions like playing the NBA playoffs in a “bubble” in Orlando or putting on sporting events without fans serving as the only respite during an otherwise bleak period of time.
Now, more than 700 days later, the current sports landscape is as close to “normal” as it has been in what feels like forever.
Obviously, there are still hiccups here and there — the KHSAA’s COVID-19 cancellation policy remains in place, though coronavirus forfeits are far less common now than even last fall.
For the most part, however, sports are back. With that, though, let’s not forget what the past two years have been like.
It’s easy to take things for granted when they’re always around — baseball games at Chautauqua Park, softball games at Jack C. Fisher Park, tennis matches at Moreland Park, basketball games in the Sportscenter, lacrosse matches at Shifley Park, and so on and so forth.
Of course, athletics returned in 2021, but it wasn’t quite the same. Crowd limitations were still in place, along with facemask requirements, and there was still a general sense of hesitation with the number of rising cases surging at various times throughout the year. Essentially, postponements and cancellations could come at any moment.
Even this past basketball season, some teams continued to miss time in quarantine, while other programs had individual players sit out because of contact tracing or other issues. It occurred primarily in the high school ranks, but college and professional sports worlds were faced with similar issues.
In the NBA, for example, more than 10 games were postponed within the first couple of months of the 2021-22 season.
Remember when the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team had contests against Louisville and Ohio State called off in mid-December? That was only three months ago.
So far this spring, though, there hasn’t been nearly as much uncertainty.
The NBA has gone off without a hitch since January. The NCAA Tournament has been uninterrupted, as well.
And, for local sports, returning to the field or court without having to worry about whether there will actually be a game or not has to be a relief to all involved — players, coaches and especially parents.
In that same vein, it’s important to remember what it was like when things weren’t always going so smoothly. It’s easy to get caught up in everyday life, falling into a routine that doesn’t allow much time for appreciation.
Over the last two years, though, we learned how much emotional connection goes into sports. If you’re a player, you love to compete. If you’re a coach, you love to teach. If you’re a parent, you love to cheer on your offspring. And if you’re a fan, you tie yourself to these teams and players, experiencing the same highs and lows as they do.
Athletics are important for physical and emotional well-being, of course, but it’s also critical to remember what life was like without them.
If an umpire at the next baseball game you attend makes a bad call, it’s fine. If a coach or player messes up at the next softball contest you’re at, don’t stress too much about it.
After all, sports are supposed to be fun.
Now that they’re back — for the most part — let’s not take it for granted.
