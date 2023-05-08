Inclement weather cancelled the final round of the Visit Owensboro Junior All-Star Tournament on Sunday, but it didn’t dampen the American Junior Golf Association’s return to Owensboro.
More than 90 boys and girls golfers from 25 different states and Canada were at Owensboro Country Club throughout the week for the tournament, which AJGA officials considered a major success, all things considered.
“The week was great,” said Abbigail Grzetic, the on-site tournament manager. “Everybody from all of my staff, all of the players and the parents loved the event, they loved the course and they loved the community. Owensboro is awesome, and everybody really loved the week. It was an unfortunate ending to it, but we were happy to be able to still come and get two rounds in.”
This year’s tournament was the first of a three-year deal between AJGA and Owensboro, with an option for the fourth year in 2026. It will be held the same weekend at Owensboro Country Club each year.
“The relationship we have, not only with Visit Owensboro but with Owensboro Country Club, is phenomenal,” Grzetic added. “We haven’t been out here since 2017, so coming back after six years and this being the first of many to come is awesome. I’m excited to see exactly how this tournament grows over the next few years.”
According to Chris Gendek, the destination development and sports management director with Visit Owensboro, bringing the AJGA back was an easy decision for both sides.
“It’s easy to get these organizations to come to Owensboro because of how hospitable the community is,” he said. “The partners that we have are fantastic to work with and make it easy for organizations to do business here and have a smooth, flawless experience.”
And, Gendek added, it’s another opportunity to put Owensboro on the national map for sports tourism.
“You literally have a national reach with this tournament,” he said. “About 100 junior golfers and their families came in Tuesday night, literally from all quadrants of the United States. They’re spending money at restaurants, buying gas, and Jason Fitch at Owensboro Country Club is funneling all of these athletes so that when they get finished each day, he’s sending them to Ben Hawes Golf Course so that they can get in extra practice, extra swings, extra rounds and work on their game. So, that way, the City Parks and Recreation Department is already getting direct spending at their municipal golf course.”
On the course, Morehead’s Athena Singh came away as the girls division champion with 9-under-par 135 over two days. She finished five strokes ahead of runner-up Avery Schartz of Wichita, Kansas.
“I stuck to my routine and tried not to get ahead of myself and keep myself level headed,” Singh said afterward. “I feel like keeping to my routine and putting in daily effort really helped me play well this week.”
On the boys side, Luciano Follmer of Austin, Texas, shot 2-under 142 to win by two strokes for his first AJGA victory.
“It is very exciting that I won against some of the best 15-and-under boys in the nation,” Follmer said. “It gives me more confidence that I can do well and hopefully play in AJGA Invitationals.”
Following this year’s success, Gendek hopes the tournament can continue to grow in the future.
“The partnership and relationship with AJGA has been fantastic,” he said. “It’s a well-run organization that, when they come into town, it’s a smooth process. And we have a fantastic partnership with the country club. Jason Fitch is phenomenal to work with, and he makes it really easy for these organizations to come in and do what they need to do.
“Obviously, we couldn’t thank the members of the country club enough to be so gracious to help and volunteer with these events, and welcome all these kids and their families to Owensboro. Without that support, it wouldn’t be possible.”
