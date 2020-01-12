ALDERSON BROADDUS 85, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 83
ALDERSON BROADDUS
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Malik Bocook 33 10 17 2 5 8 3 4 23
Josh Bradford 31 10 12 0 0 3 3 3 23
KJ Walker 34 5 8 2 2 1 6 1 15
David Shriver 32 4 9 1 1 2 1 1 12
Bruce Spruell 20 1 5 3 4 5 2 3 6
Troy Cantrell 19 2 6 0 0 8 0 2 4
Dalen Solomon 9 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2
Zach Simpkins 9 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
John Grayson 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trumaine Strickland 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 33 60 8 12 30 15 15 85
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jo Griffin 33 12 15 1 2 2 4 1 26
Adam Goetz 39 8 16 2 2 3 1 0 19
Sasha Sukhanov 17 3 5 0 0 3 0 4 6
Erik Bell 15 0 3 0 2 2 4 0 0
Mo. Abu Arisha 8 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0
Wyatt Battaile 26 4 9 1 2 6 3 0 12
Zach Hopewell 26 4 7 1 2 4 3 0 12
Nathan Boyle 16 1 2 3 4 1 1 4 6
Nick Fort 19 1 2 0 0 3 0 4 2
Nathan Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 0
Totals 200 33 60 8 14 26 16 14 83
Halftime: KWC 46-44. 3-point field goals: KWC 9-26 (Hopewell 3-5, Battaile 3-7, Boyle 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Goetz 1-6, Abu Arisha 0-1, Bell 0-1, Sukhanov 0-1), ABU 11-22 (Bradford 3-5, Walker 3-5, Shriver 3-6, Spruell 1-2, Bocook 1-3, Cantrell 0-1). Blocks: KWC 1 (Hopewell 1), ABU 0. Steals: KWC 2 (Hopewell, Boyle 1), ABU 6 (Walker 4). Turnovers: KWC 7 (Griffin, Goetz 2), ABU 10 (Walker 3). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 616.
