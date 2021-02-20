As it turns out, the All ‘A’ Classic is back on.
Following its original cancellation Tuesday, the small-school state tournament was officially revived Friday morning. A winter storm across the state wiped out the tournament schedule earlier this week, leaving it in doubt, but teams across Kentucky continued to express interest in playing.
Now, the All ‘A’ Classic will begin Thursday, with individual schools hosting each matchup in the first round and quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship games will be contested at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena on March 5-6.
“We saw, when this thing got cancelled, how important it is for a lot of people around the state,” said Owensboro Catholic boys’ coach Tim Riley. “We’ve won a couple region tournaments, but there are schools out there that don’t feel they can win their region — but they can win their All ‘A’ region. Those are the people that made it work and got it back going.”
The Aces (11-3) are slated to travel to Clinton County (14-2) for their first-round matchup, but would then host the winner of Murray-Lyon County on March 3.
On the girls’ side, Hancock County (3-7) will hit the road to take on Metcalfe County (7-4). With a win, the Lady Hornets would then play at the winner of Murray-Crittenden County on March 3.
“We’re excited,” said Hancock County coach Kevin Husk. “The reality is this year, we’re just excited to get any kind of basketball game in, but the All ‘A’ is something — it’s been a long time since we’ve been there, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”
The Lady Hornets haven’t advanced to the All ‘A’ state tournament since 2000, so Husk knows his squad will jump at the chance.
“As a small school, it’s fun for us to maybe have a little more level playing field,” he said. “It’s a fun experience to go across the state and play against teams you don’t normally play.
“The opportunity to play in a bigger arena, at the college level, is pretty cool.”
And, even though the Aces and Lady Hornets will have to travel more than 2 1/2 hours for their respective tournament openers, it’s not something either coach wanted to give up.
“It’s something you just can’t pass on,” Riley said. “You always want to attempt to play for a state championship. If we can play it, we’re going to do everything in our power to be there.”
