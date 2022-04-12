The 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic baseball and softball games were postponed Monday due to inclement weather.
The first rounds of both competitions were moved to Tuesday.
The baseball tournament, to be held at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field, will feature Hancock County (7-4) facing Edmonson County (6-3) at 5:30 p.m., followed by host Owensboro Catholic (12-2) taking on McLean County (5-6).
In softball, Hancock County (13-1) will take on Whitesville Trinity (7-4) at 5:30 p.m., while Owensboro Catholic (8-5) will square off against host McLean County (0-9) at 8 p.m.
